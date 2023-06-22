Generative Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2023: A Journey into the World of Artificial Generation and Synthetic Creation - GenAI Augments Human Capabilities and Possibilities

22 Jun, 2023, 12:45 ET
Based on public data-trained models, Gen AI algorithms can generate new and creative information/data like the original content produced by humans. This phenomenon has created a massive buzz in the market, transforming how we search for information, create content, and conduct business.
The latest developments in large language models and their consequent impact on generative AI-based solutions can potentially transform a range of sectors, workflows, and tasks like never before. As a growing ecosystem around technology takes shape, funding and innovation also grow exponentially. In the future, multiple industries and key nodes will likely witness profound changes ushered in by generative AI and allied opportunities.
Open AI began the revolution with its well-known product, ChatGPT. Hundreds of start-ups have emerged to create new GenAI models that not only create text or images but also conduct R&D and create many new things, such as music, software, pharma products, and enterprise solutions.
Companies face significant challenges in creating such models and must ensure compliance with each sector's standards and regulatory needs. A need exists to analyze and develop methods to safeguard content from cyberattacks and fraudulent activities.
This study assesses the emerging GenAI scenario and opportunities that the technology offers and looks at the following topics:
- GenAI and its models
- Factors influencing adoption: Growth drivers and challenges
- Current and emerging applications
- Patent and funding trends
- Technology development landscape
- Major innovations and innovators
- Technology strategies of major industry participants
- Roadmap and emerging opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the GenAI Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Technology and Application Landscape
- Technology Overview: Key GenAI Models
- Impact Assessment of Key Industry Applications
- Current and Emerging Application Scenario
- Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Current Application Landscape
- Newly Launched Applications
- Emerging Application Landscape
- Microsoft versus Google
4. Technology and Market Trends Assessment
- Investment Scenario - Funding
- Global Impact of the Patent Trend
- Trend Impact
- Key Partnerships in GenAI
- Regulatory Landscape
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Build and Optimize Various Aspects of the Metaverse
- Growth Opportunity 2: Invest in and Partner with GenAI Application Developers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized Business Models
6. Roadmap
- Technology Roadmap
- Technology Development: Future Outlook
7. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
8. Next Steps
