Generative Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2023: A Journey into the World of Artificial Generation and Synthetic Creation - GenAI Augments Human Capabilities and Possibilities

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Augments Human Capabilities and Possibilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on public data-trained models, Gen AI algorithms can generate new and creative information/data like the original content produced by humans. This phenomenon has created a massive buzz in the market, transforming how we search for information, create content, and conduct business.

The latest developments in large language models and their consequent impact on generative AI-based solutions can potentially transform a range of sectors, workflows, and tasks like never before. As a growing ecosystem around technology takes shape, funding and innovation also grow exponentially. In the future, multiple industries and key nodes will likely witness profound changes ushered in by generative AI and allied opportunities.

Open AI began the revolution with its well-known product, ChatGPT. Hundreds of start-ups have emerged to create new GenAI models that not only create text or images but also conduct R&D and create many new things, such as music, software, pharma products, and enterprise solutions.

Companies face significant challenges in creating such models and must ensure compliance with each sector's standards and regulatory needs. A need exists to analyze and develop methods to safeguard content from cyberattacks and fraudulent activities.

This study assesses the emerging GenAI scenario and opportunities that the technology offers and looks at the following topics:

GenAI and its models

Factors influencing adoption: Growth drivers and challenges

Current and emerging applications

Patent and funding trends

Technology development landscape

Major innovations and innovators

Technology strategies of major industry participants

Roadmap and emerging opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the GenAI Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology and Application Landscape

Technology Overview: Key GenAI Models

Impact Assessment of Key Industry Applications

Current and Emerging Application Scenario

Stakeholder Ecosystem

Current Application Landscape

Newly Launched Applications

Emerging Application Landscape

Microsoft versus Google

4. Technology and Market Trends Assessment

Investment Scenario - Funding

Global Impact of the Patent Trend

Trend Impact

Key Partnerships in GenAI

Regulatory Landscape

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Build and Optimize Various Aspects of the Metaverse

Growth Opportunity 2: Invest in and Partner with GenAI Application Developers

Growth Opportunity 3: Personalized Business Models

6. Roadmap

Technology Roadmap

Technology Development: Future Outlook

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcha3w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets