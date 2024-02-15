Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector to record growth of USD 1002.98 million between 2022 to 2027 | APAC to Occupy 41% Market Share

Technavio

15 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 -- The generator market in the healthcare sector is expected to grow by USD 1002.98 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.99% during the forecast period. APAC is poised to contribute 41% to market growth by 2027. Analysts from Technavio have outlined key regional trends, drivers, and challenges. The region's healthcare spending is expected to surge due to the rollout of public healthcare programs and increasing private wealth. Rapid urbanization and population growth in developing APAC countries are significant factors. The healthcare generator market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising demand from medical facilities. The need for oxygen generators, crucial for dynamic oxygen supply in hospitals, is propelling market expansion. Notably, China's supply of ventilators and oxygen generators to India in April 2021 spurred further demand, highlighting the market's growth potential. 

Continue Reading
Global Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99%

Growth 2023-2027

USD 1,002.98 million

Structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

2.51

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Gas generators utilize cost-effective natural gas, offering superior efficiency and reduced operational expenses compared to other fossil fuels. Increasing environmental regulations globally drive the adoption of gas generators, particularly in urban areas with readily available natural gas pipelines, minimizing the need for extensive fuel storage. This trend translates to significant cost savings for businesses. In the healthcare sector, this presents a favorable opportunity for adopting gas generators, potentially bolstering the global growth within this industry, including the demand for portable generator solutions.

  • Development of new stationary generators are a major trend.
  • Rising adoption of energy storage systems are significant challenges restricting growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

In the Healthcare Industry, electrical generators play a crucial role, especially in hospitals and healthcare facilities where uninterrupted power supply is paramount. During natural calamities or power black-outs, these generators ensure continued operation of life-saving equipment, critical for patient care even in emergency situations. Consequently, hospitals often prioritize investment projects to enhance their backup power infrastructure. Extensive IndustryResearch underscores the significance of reliable generators in healthcare settings, emphasizing the need for robust production costs management. Beyond mere backup power, generators contribute to the overall resilience of healthcare facilities, safeguarding patients and personnel alike. As such, integrating efficient generator solutions remains imperative for ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services.

In the healthcare industry, generator systems face multifaceted challenges influenced by supply chain dynamics and economic constraints. Procuring reliable raw materials while navigating business obstacles demands strategic planning. Embracing technology and innovation ensures efficient operations amidst evolving players and regulatory and policy changes. Disruptive forces such as emerging technologies serve as disruptors, prompting adaptation for sustainable growth. Understanding consumer preferences and behaviors guides product development and service delivery, fostering customer satisfaction. Amidst this dynamic landscape, optimizing generator systems involves a holistic approach, balancing cost-effectiveness with quality and compliance. By addressing these interconnected factors, healthcare providers can fortify their infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted power supply critical for patient care and safety.

