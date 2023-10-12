Generator Market to increase by USD 19.89 billion during 2022 to 2027 | Increase in power grid failures boosts the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The generator market size is expected to grow by USD 19.89 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of over 8.04% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (stationary and portable), end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). The increase in power grid failures drives the market growth during the forecast period. Electricity has become an essential aspect of almost every aspect of modern life, from transportation systems and computer databases to everyday appliances, including ovens, washing machines, TVs, lights, and fans. There has been an increase in power consumption due to rapid urbanization and industrial development in developing countries, putting pressure on older, low-capacity components in conventional power grids, resulting in overloads and subsequent blackouts and power outages. Therefore, there is an increasing preference for generators among industrial consumers for a steady power supply, using standby generators for different applications that require seamless operations. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Higlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the generator market: ABB Ltd., AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Siemens AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Generator Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.87% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Technological advances in generator sets are an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period.

The increase in demand for power backup solutions during outages across different industries and the commercial sector is fuelling the adoption of advanced generators across the globe.

In addition, there are significant new opportunities for generator manufacturers due to the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI.

The main advantage of the integration of IoT in generators is that it has made the maintenance process easier by facilitating testing, monitoring, fixing, and component replacement.

Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Rising adoption of green energy technologies is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturing plants that depend on coal-generated electricity tend to emit more carbon than those powered by renewable energy sources.

Several large organizations are expanding their business by developing new buildings with efficient power management systems that include monitoring features in order to reduce power consumption and carbon emissions.

In addition, the carbon footprints of several manufacturing facilities in the US are higher than those in other countries.

Furthermore, many organizations are shifting towards green or renewable energy due to the growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of carbon emissions.

Hence, such factors are negatively impacting the market, which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the stationary segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of stationary generators in the low-capacity range among small facilities where the total load is not much and the time duration for which the generator operates is not long. The main benefits of this segment is that they are priced cheaper, do not require much space compared with stationary generators with high-power ratings, and fulfill most energy requirements. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Generator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Nigeria, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AKSA Power Generation, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Multiquip Inc., PR INDUSTRIAL Srl, Siemens AG, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

