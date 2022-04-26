Generator Rental Market for Oil & Gas Industry - 33% of Growth to Originate from MEA| Driven by Need for Consistent Power| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the generator rental market for the oil and gas industry is the need for consistent power. The production, processing, and refining are energy-intensive processes that require a constant power supply to keep the operation flow profitable. Extracting oil and gas reserves involves high-cost drilling equipment and production. With the near oil gas reserves depleting fast, companies are shifting to smaller, deep / ultra-deep reserves, and unconventional areas for oil. Extracting oil from such reserves requires more power tools as additional tools and technology must be used to keep the production efficiency. They are also used to ensure a faster delivery to keep the profit margin high. This can be achieved effectively by using diesel generators, thereby ensuring no power loss. Mission-critical applications in the oil and gas industry require reliable power. The operation of safety devices such as a blow-out preventer during maintenance outages can be mitigated through rental power. The downtime in the production will lead to monetary losses of several thousand dollars, which is why the industry relies on rental power as a backup to assist them during any emergency or maintenance. Thus, these rental generators prevent downtime, save operation costs, and also ensure the safety of the crew members on-site by avoiding any risk.

The key factor driving growth in the generator rental market for the oil and gas industry is the The production, processing, and refining are energy-intensive processes that require a constant power supply to keep the operation flow profitable. Extracting oil and gas reserves involves high-cost drilling equipment and production. With the near oil gas reserves depleting fast, companies are shifting to smaller, deep / ultra-deep reserves, and unconventional areas for oil. Extracting oil from such reserves requires more power tools as additional tools and technology must be used to keep the production efficiency. They are also used to ensure a faster delivery to keep the profit margin high. This can be achieved effectively by using diesel generators, thereby ensuring no power loss. Mission-critical applications in the oil and gas industry require reliable power. The operation of safety devices such as a blow-out preventer during maintenance outages can be mitigated through rental power. The downtime in the production will lead to monetary losses of several thousand dollars, which is why the industry relies on rental power as a backup to assist them during any emergency or maintenance. Thus, these rental generators prevent downtime, save operation costs, and also ensure the safety of the crew members on-site by avoiding any risk. Market Challenges - The declining crude oil prices will be a major challenge for the generator rental market for the oil and gas industry during the forecast period. Fluctuations in global crude oil prices influence the profitability and performance of oil and gas E&P companies. Low crude oil prices can lead to the cancelation or rescheduling of oil and gas E&P projects. From 2012-to 2014, the US produced substantial amounts of shale oil, which increased the global crude oil supply and reduced the US crude oil imports. Owing to the oversupply of crude oil, global crude oil prices started declining in 2014. In 2019, the average price of crude oil reached $61.7 per barrel, which resulted in the temporary curtailment of oil and gas production. This, in turn, has negatively impacted the demand for generator rental services. Upstream companies are affected adversely by fluctuations in global crude oil prices, as the selling price of crude oil is determined by the market, while production costs are largely fixed. Hence, investment decisions and profits are affected adversely due to the capital-intensive nature of oil and gas operations, which, in turn, resulted in slow growth or even a decline in oil and gas E&P activities, including delays and cancelations of oil and gas projects. Therefore, fluctuations in global crude oil prices pose a significant challenge to the growth of the oil and gas industry, including the global generator rental market for the oil and gas industry.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The generator rental market for the oil and gas industry report is segmented by Product (diesel generator and gas generator), Geography (MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America), and Application (onshore and offshore).

The generator rental market share growth for the oil and gas industry by the diesel generator segment will be significant for revenue generation. Power generators play a crucial role in the oil and gas industry. As the demand increases, the activities also increase, creating the need for increased power needs. The harsh conditions and remote locations of oilfields make the diesel generator a viable rental power option. With easy accessibility to diesel and low cost of adoption, the diesel generators are the most commonly used generators at the site.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The generator rental market for the oil and gas industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering a broad range of products and services to compete in the market.

Aggreko Plc



APR Energy



Ashtead Group Plc



Atlas Copco AB



Caterpillar Inc.



Cummins Inc.



Doosan Corp.



Generac Power Systems Inc.



Herc Holdings Inc.



United Rentals Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The bending machine market share is expected to increase by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84%. The residential air to water heat pump market share is expected to increase by USD 2.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. Download a free sample now!

Generator Rental Market For Oil And Gas Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 153.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.57 Performing market contribution MEA at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., and United Rentals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Diesel generator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gas generator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aggreko Plc

APR Energy

Ashtead Group Plc

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Doosan Corp.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc.

United Rentals Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio