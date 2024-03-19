Generator Supercenter, Inc. Expands Portfolio with Launch of SUNLUTION - A New Clean Energy Division

TOMBALL, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generator Supercenter Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new clean energy division, SUNLUTION. SUNLUTION marks Generator Supercenter's strategic move towards advancing clean energy solutions in response to the growing demand for environmentally conscious alternatives. The division will focus on providing a range of sun-powered products including residential solar panels and both portable and stationary battery storage solutions from leading manufacturers.

Sunlution Logo

"I'm extremely proud of all the growth we've seen as a company and expect to expand to over 75 locations by the end of 2024 with more currently in the works. While we won't take our focus off of driving as many generator installations as possible, our new division represents a significant step in the future growth of our company," said Matt Metcalfe, CEO of Generator Supercenter, Inc.

SUNLUTION will be ready to provide consumers with a market leading approach consulting in the home, virtually, or at our location. Locations will be set up with the ability to showcase equipment, review the customer's needs, and demonstrate mapping software that allows the customer to see their home with associated products attached.

"As a company committed to delivering reliable energy solutions, we are excited to introduce SUNLUTION as a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future," said Derik Gatzke, President – New Business at Generator Supercenter, Inc. "Our goal is to empower individuals and businesses with innovative, eco-friendly options that not only reduce their carbon footprint, but also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure."

Starting in Houston during the second quarter of 2024 and then expanding in other key markets, the company is currently ramping up personnel and finalizing marketing details with an omni method approach. "We have over 18 years of experience creating effective marketing that helps consumers better understand the products and services we offer which is being used as a blueprint for SUNLUTION," said Steve Cruise, Executive Vice President at Generator Supercenter, Inc.

About Generator Supercenter, Inc.

Headquartered in Tomball, TX, Generator Supercenter, Inc. has been in the power generation business for over 18 years with plans to have over 75 locations open by the end of 2024. They are the largest generator network of branded dealerships in North America and have over 250 Corporate employees. Our mission is…To joyfully provide comfort and peace-of-mind for our customers. To be an outstanding partner to our suppliers. To change the lives of our team members by giving direction, respect and the opportunity for financial growth. To think and act in alignment with our Creator.

Contact Information:

Media Team at Generator Supercenter

[email protected]

Connect with Us:

www.sunlution.com

www.generatorsupercenter.com

SOURCE Generator Supercenter, Inc