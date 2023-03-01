Generian Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generian Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ("Generian"), a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing orally bioavailable small molecule therapeutics in areas dominated by biologics, today announced that Hank Safferstein, Chief Executive Officer of Generian Pharmaceuticals, will host investor meetings at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

About Generian

Generian Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical biotechnology company focused on developing novel, orally available small molecule therapeutics for diseases with high unmet need—specifically areas dominated by biologics. By utilizing a proprietary platform, the company is advancing a pipeline of first in class drug candidates that therapeutically modulate target protein structure resulting in functional inhibition or activation. Generian has programs for both clinically validated targets as well as programs focused on novel targets under its collaboration agreement with Mitobridge, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc.).

Learn more at www.generian.com.

Generian Contact:

Investor and Media inquiries

Argot Partners

[email protected]

