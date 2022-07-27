Generic Drugs Market to record USD 138.9 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as a key growth region

Jul 27, 2022, 01:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 138.9 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.95% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here
The global generic drugs market is fragmented and is characterized by global and regional vendors. Vendors are partnering with research organizations and hospitals for R&D and participate in various scientific conferences to showcase their products and explore long-term development opportunities. The key vendors in the global generic drugs market focus on product approvals, M&A, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market. Inorganic growth strategies, robust R&D, and pricing strategies will also increase the competition among these vendors.
Technavio identifies Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. as some of the key market participants. Although the availability of low-cost alternatives, increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development, and the rising drug patent expirations will offer immense growth opportunities, rising credibility issues, increasing side effects, and stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Report Sample Now
The generic drugs market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Small-molecule generics
- Biosimilars
The small-molecule generics segment will have the largest share of the market. The availability of generic medicines at discounted prices is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the emergence of super generics, lower investment requirements by manufacturers, and simpler synthesis chemical reactions to produce exact copies of the product are contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of key vendors that offer a variety of highly differentiated products is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of major health disorders is mainly due to lifestyle changes, and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the US will have a positive impact on the growth of the generic drugs market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our generic drugs market report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the generic drugs market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the generic drugs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist generic drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the generic drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the generic drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generic drugs market vendors
|
Generic Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 138.9 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Small-molecule generics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Small-molecule generics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Small-molecule generics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Biosimilars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Biosimilars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Biosimilars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Recently approved Humira biosimilars in the EU
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 34: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amgen Inc.
- 10.4 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 48: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. -Key news
- Exhibit 51: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 53: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Merck and Co. Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 60: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 62: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Novartis AG -Key news
- Exhibit 65: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Sanofi SA
- Exhibit 71: Sanofi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Sanofi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Sanofi SA -Key news
- Exhibit 74: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -Key news
- Exhibit 79: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -Key news
- Exhibit 83: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Viatris Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 88: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
