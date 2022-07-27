Generic Drugs Market to record USD 138.9 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as a key growth region

Technavio identifies Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. as some of the key market participants. Although the availability of low-cost alternatives, increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development, and the rising drug patent expirations will offer immense growth opportunities, rising credibility issues, increasing side effects, and stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Report Sample Now

The generic drugs market is segmented as below:

Type

Small-molecule generics



Biosimilars

The small-molecule generics segment will have the largest share of the market. The availability of generic medicines at discounted prices is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the emergence of super generics, lower investment requirements by manufacturers, and simpler synthesis chemical reactions to produce exact copies of the product are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of key vendors that offer a variety of highly differentiated products is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of major health disorders is mainly due to lifestyle changes, and increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the US will have a positive impact on the growth of the generic drugs market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our generic drugs market report covers the following areas:

Generic Drugs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the generic drugs market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the generic drugs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Generic Drugs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist generic drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the generic drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the generic drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generic drugs market vendors

Generic Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 138.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Small-molecule generics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Small-molecule generics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Small-molecule generics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Biosimilars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Biosimilars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Biosimilars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: Recently approved Humira biosimilars in the EU

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. -Key news



Exhibit 51: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 53: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 54: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 57: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Merck and Co. Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 60: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Novartis AG

Exhibit 62: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 63: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Novartis AG -Key news



Exhibit 65: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.8 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 67: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 71: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Sanofi SA -Key news



Exhibit 74: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

10.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -Key news



Exhibit 79: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -Key news



Exhibit 83: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 85: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Viatris Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 88: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

