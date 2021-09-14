Generic Drugs Market witnesses Emergence of Amgen Inc. and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. as Key Market Contributors| 17000 + Technavio



Understand the driving forces behind the Generic Drugs Market and target Potential Customers Here.

Fetch a Free Sample Report !

Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corresponding Reports:

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report - The human microbiome therapeutics market has the potential to grow by USD 516.08 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 47.79%. Download a free sample report now!

Human Combination Vaccines Market Report - The human combination vaccines market has the potential to grow by USD 7.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.80%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Market Participants Analysis

Amgen Inc. - The company offers a wide range of generic drugs like Aimovig, Corlanor, Epogen, Xgeva, and others.

- The company offers a wide range of generic drugs like Aimovig, Corlanor, Epogen, Xgeva, and others. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers affordable generic formulations such as Omez (Omeprazole), Nise (Nimesulide),Ketorol (Ketorolac Thromethamine), and others

- The company offers affordable generic formulations such as Omez (Omeprazole), Nise (Nimesulide),Ketorol (Ketorolac Thromethamine), and others Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - The company offers generic medicines for areas like Anaesthesia, Maldigestion, and Oncology

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/generic-drugs-market-industry-analysis

Generic Drugs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The generic drugs market is segmented as below:

Type

Small-molecule Generics



Biosimilars

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW



The generic drugs market is driven by increased outsourcing of drug discovery and development, and rising drug patent expirations. In addition, other factors such as the advent of RPA, rising M&A, and Hospital-owned generics are expected to trigger the generic drugs market.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44584

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio