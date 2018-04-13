Generic Drugs Stocks' Research Reports Released on Mylan, Momenta Pharma, Rigel Pharma, and SCYNEXIS

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Mylan

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania headquartered Mylan N.V.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.15% higher at $41.26 with a total trading volume of 4.44 million shares. The stock has gained 7.31% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.36% and 7.67%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Mylan, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.96.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm Leerink Partners upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose 1.03%, ending yesterday's session at $19.70 with a total trading volume of 934,798 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 871.39 thousand shares. The stock has gained 41.73% in the previous three months and 48.12% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.29% and 24.82%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Momenta Pharma, which focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the US, have an RSI of 64.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

On Thursday, South San Francisco, California-based Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock saw a rise of 16.72%, to close the day at $3.91. A total volume of 19.70 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.65 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 24.13% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.08% and 15.44%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Rigel Pharma, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases, have an RSI of 56.02.

SCYNEXIS

Shares in Jersey City, New Jersey headquartered SCYNEXIS Inc. ended the day 1.56% higher at $1.30. A total volume of 151,943 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 16.50%. Furthermore, shares of SCYNEXIS, which develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs, have an RSI of 35.75.

