Generic Injectable Market to Top US$ 85 Bn by 2031, Growing Burden of Lifestyle Diseases to Accelerate the Sales: FMI

Future Market Insight's (FMI's) recent survey provides insights into factors favoring the growth of the generic injectable market. It studies the market across various segment based on product type, molecular type, application, route of administration, and distribution channel. The survey also forecasts the scope for market expansion over the forthcoming decade

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per FMI, the global Generic Injectable Market is estimated to reach US$ 85 Bn in 2021. Rising demand for generic Injectables in applications such as pain management, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, and blood-related disorders is facilitating the growth in the market. On account of this, the market is projected to expand at a robust 11% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Rise in prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and others are resulting in surging demand for the management of such conditions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 422 million people across the world are reported to have diabetes 2021. As generic injectables such as insulin injections offer immediate solutions for such ailments, growing burden of lifestyle diseases will create lucrative opportunities for growth of the market.

Rising popularity of intramuscular (IM) and intravenous (IV) routes of drug administration owing to better patient outcomes also will remain a chief growth driver. In addition to this, increasing demand for immediate and cost-effective treatment of various ailments such as infectious diseases, hormonal disorders, and musculoskeletal ailments among others is anticipated to propel the demand for generic injectable in the coming years.

Among the product types, the monoclonal antibodies segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share in the market, accounting for around 44% of the sales between 2021 and 2031. Increasing adoption of these generic injectables for immunity boosting during the treatment of various chronic diseases is a primary factor favoring the growth in the market.

"Increasing research and development (R&D) activities for improving the effectiveness of biologic drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases and rising patient inclination towards injectable drug delivery solutions are expected to augment the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Generic Injectable Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to emerge as a highly attractive market, accounting for more than 29% of the overall sales during the assessment period.

France is projected to hold a significant share in the Europe market, exhibiting sales growth at 12% year-over-year growth in 2021.

is projected to hold a significant share in the market, exhibiting sales growth at 12% year-over-year growth in 2021. The sales in the U.K. are anticipated to rise at 11% year-on-year, owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes in the country.

On the basis of molecule type, the large molecule type segment is forecast to dominate the market, accounting for nearly 57% of the value share through 2031.

In terms of application, the diabetes segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the segment, expanding at a massive CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer in countries such as the U.S., China , India , Germany , Japan , and others is propelling the demand for generic injectable in the chemotherapy agent segment.

, , , , and others is propelling the demand for generic injectable in the chemotherapy agent segment. Rising adoption of intravenous injections by doctors owing to their ease of operations, lower cost, and better results on the treatment of number of life treating diseases and associated therapeutics are increasing the sales across in the intravenous segment.

Key Restraints

Need for complex equipment, appropriate certification, and sterilization standards for manufacturing generic injectables is hampering the growth in the market.

Stringent regulatory approvals policies and mandates of maintaining high degrees of care while manufacturing, packaging, storage, and distribution are restricting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global generic injectable market are focusing on strengthening their market footprint by adopting strategies such as partnership, strategic collaboration, merger, and acquisition with various other organization. For instance,

In January 2020 , Merck, an American multinational pharmaceutical company, announced entering into a strategic collaboration with a Japanese pharmaceutical company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, to emphasize on the development of small molecule injection inhibitors in cancer research for oncology platform.

, Merck, an American multinational pharmaceutical company, announced entering into a strategic collaboration with a Japanese pharmaceutical company, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, to emphasize on the development of small molecule injection inhibitors in cancer research for oncology platform. In March 2021 , a leading pharmaceutical company, Pfizer Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical company, announced receiving an U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for their new product tanezumab, for treating osteoartities pain.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Cipla Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Fresenius Kabi

Sanofi S.A

AstraZeneca Plc

Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Mylan N.A

Baxter International

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Generic Injectable Market

A detailed report published by FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global generic injectable market, forecasting sales and demand statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in generic injectable market with detailed segmentation:

By Product type

Monoclonal Antibodies Generic injectable

Immunoglobulin Generic injectable

Cytokines Generic injectable

Insulin Generic injectable

Peptide Hormones Generic injectable

Blood Factors Generic injectable

Peptide Antibiotics Generic injectable

Vaccines Generic injectable

Small Molecule Antibiotics Generic injectable

Chemotherapy Agents Generic injectable

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule Generic injectable

Large Molecule Generic injectable

By Application

Oncology Generic injectable

Infectious Diseases Generic injectable

Diabetes Generic injectable

Blood Disorders Generic injectable

Hormonal Disorders Generic injectable

Musculoskeletal Disorders Generic injectable

CNS Diseases Generic injectable

Pain Management Generic injectable

Cardiovascular Diseases Generic injectable

By Route of Administration

Intravenous (IV) Generic injectable

Intramuscular (IM) Generic injectable

Subcutaneous (SC) Generic injectable

By Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into generic injectable market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for generic injectable market between 2021 and 2031

Generic injectable market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Generic injectable market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

