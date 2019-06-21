NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Generic injectables are bio-equivalents of their branded counterparts which are not protected by drug patents.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05083168/?utm_source=PRN







They are as safe and effective as the innovator drugs since they have similar active ingredient, dosage, strength, quality, form, etc. Although the manufacturing of generic injectables is complex, their R&D cycle is cheaper and shorter. Unlike branded drug manufacturers who spend millions of dollars on R&D and marketing, generic drug manufacturers do not require such investments. Moreover, the number of competitors in the generic injectables market is lower as compared to oral generics, resulting in limited price erosion and significantly higher profit margins.



Owing to the advantages offered by generic injectables, governments in various countries are supporting their manufacture. Additionally, an increase in drug shortages, especially in the US, along with patent expiry of a number of blockbuster drugs, aging population and rising prevalence of chronic as well as lifestyle diseases represent some of the other factors driving the growth of the market. According to This latest report titled, "Generic Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", the global generic injectables market reached a value of US$ 28.6 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during 2011-2018.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of therapeutic area as oncology, anaesthesia, anti-infectives, parenteral nutrition, cardiovascular and others. Currently, the oncology segment accounts for the majority of the market share. Further,



the report has segmented the market on the basis of distribution channels covering hospitals and retail pharmacy stores. Among these, hospitals account for the largest market share. On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America represents the largest region, accounting for more than a half of the global market. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hospira (Pfizer), Fresenius Kabi, Hikma, Sandoz (Novartis), Sagent, Sanofi and Baxter.



This report provides a deep insight into the global generic injectables industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global generic injectables industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the generic injectables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global generic injectables industry?

What are the price trends of generic injectables?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the generic injectables industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the generic injectables industry?

What is the structure of the global generic injectables industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global generic injectables industry?

What are the profit margins in the generic injectables industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

How are generic injectables manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for generic injectables?

What are the transportation requirements for generic injectables?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05083168/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

