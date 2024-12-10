Generix & Open Sky Group advance their joint mission to accelerate supply chain digitization in North America

Generix —a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration—continues to strengthen its partnership with Open Sky Group, a leader in supply chain implementation solutions. Together, they are bringing a packaged solution to the market that combines Generix's innovative SaaS WMS with Open Sky Group's industry expertise to accelerate time-to-value for businesses across North America.

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - This partnership aims to deliver an integrated approach to support the digital transformation of supply chains across North America. At its core is Generix's advanced Warehouse Management System (WMS), SOLOCHAIN, enhanced by Open Sky Group's ready-to-implement services and deployment toolkits. Together, they enable a seamless and flexible solution for meeting unique business needs.

"We are thrilled to further our partnership with Open Sky Group, as we share a joint vision to drive accelerated transformation and innovation in supply chains across North America. We are bringing together our next generation SaaS WMS with best-in-class services from Open Sky Group to quickly meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Generix North America General Manager Olivier Vaillancourt.

Generix's SOLOCHAIN WMS distinguishes itself with its consumer-grade user experience, intuitive mapping capabilities, and adaptable software that aligns with each customer's requirements, making it a robust, versatile choice in supply chain technology.

"This growing partnership with Generix Group marks an exciting chapter for Open Sky Group and our clients," said Open Sky Group CEO, Chad Kramlich. "By uniting our strengths, we are well-positioned to redefine supply chain solutions, offering unparalleled versatility, efficiency, and value."

As Generix and Open Sky Group move forward, they remain dedicated to delivering transformative, digital-first solutions for supply chain management, reinforcing Generix's mission to connect businesses seamlessly across global value chains.

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 1,000 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world.

More info: www.generixgroup.com

About Open Sky Group:

Open Sky Group, stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

www.openskygroup.com

SOURCE Generix Group