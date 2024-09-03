Generix gives a new impetus to its innovation strategy for customers

Generix – a global business software company offering a family of SaaS solutions in supply chain, finance, commerce and B2B Integration – today announced its next phase of innovation, by investing a hundred million euros until FY 2028, to reinvent its entire portfolio of applications and technologies in the era of AI.

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Generix accelerates innovation and prepares the company for highly scalable future revenue growth. The investment is intended to completely reinvent the way Generix designs, develops, sells, operates and delivers unique value to customers with a renewed portfolio of digital applications and technologies: AI-ready, fully composable, truly open and cloud-agnostic.

The innovations are intended to be delivered incrementally for easy consumption with outcome-based roadmaps, frequent product updates and customer-focused migrations so customers can adopt the new solutions at their own pace.

"With our new innovation strategy, we are building a brilliant future for and with our customers across the globe. This is the biggest investment effort in Generix's history to completely reinvent the way we build software and deliver value, all fueled by the unlimited potential of AI." said Raphaël Sanchez, President & CEO of Generix Group.

To help businesses embrace the AI revolution, a new AI Innovation Lab is being created under the leadership of Si-Mohamed SAID, Chief Marketing & Product Officer. The new AI Lab is designed to help drive co-innovation projects with customers on the most pressing use-cases in the areas of business decisions, business process automation, human-robot interactions and sustainability.

Generix also evolves its Research & Development (R&D) organization and set-up. A new Digital Factory team is being created to fasten innovation with a next-generation cloud technology platform that will serve as the foundation for building new digital assets at market speed. Jonathan Cyr becomes Global Head of the Digital Factory to maximize innovation adoption. Jonathan joined Generix in 2018 and brings more than twenty years of software engineering experience. Most recently, he served the company as Vice President of R&D in the North America region. In the early 2000s, he built and then managed its own ERP/MRP/WMS software company for thirteen years. After selling the company, he became the CEO of a mid-sized distribution company for four years before joining Generix.

In addition, a new Modern Applications team is being formed under the leadership of Franck Lizzi-Chardon. Franck, as new Global Head of Modern Applications, will focus on modernizing all existing applications and building industry-leading modular SaaS solutions with AI-driven innovations to maximize customer value in the cloud. Franck was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of DDS, a company acquired by Generix in 2023 and specialized in transportation management systems, global sourcing & import, and join-to-ship collaborative platform. Before joining DDS, he worked as CTO of the Smart City project for an EDF subsidiary for four years. He brings more than twenty years of experience in business software development gained at leading digital service companies such as Sopra Steria and Capgemini.

Generix also announces the departure of Karim Hyatt who leaves the company. We wish him well in his next steps.

