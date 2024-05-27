Generix named in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for the sixth consecutive year

Generix - a global business software company offering a broad portfolio of SaaS solutions and services in supply chain, finance, commerce and B2B Integration - has released multiple innovations for its two WMSs including labor planning & forecasting powered by AI and in the areas of predictive and prescriptive analytics.

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a dynamic market where AI and the Cloud reign supreme, Generix reaffirms its commitment to innovation, bolstering its SaaS solutions to maintain leadership in the supply chain execution domain and cater to its 500+ WMS customers globally. With approximately 2,000 warehouses operating daily with its two distinct WMSs, Generix WMS and SOLOCHAIN, the company remains dedicated to maximizing warehouse efficiency and performance.

With a broad and deep functional scope coupled with standardized processes, Generix WMS solution covers the needs of companies across a wide spectrum of industries, often dealing with complex operations. In addition, SOLOCHAIN WMS solution offers complete flexibility and is designed to simplify business process integration with powerful visual tools.



The synergy between Generix WMS and SOLOCHAIN offers comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse industry needs, including stored, cross-dock, e-commerce, and multi-customer flows.

Generix's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth remains unwavering. The strategic investments in research and development (R&D) have started to generate results. These investments reinforce Generix's mission to digitally connect all businesses together across global value chains.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Magic Quadrant™ for the six consecutive year. We believe this underscores our relentless commitment and efforts to empowering companies across industries to continuously innovate their warehouse operations, digitize their key business processes and continuously optimize their overall performance. From our perspective, the analysis of our two WMSs is a strong marker of our technological shift and the acceleration of better data exploitation with AI to best serve our customers." comments Si-Mohamed Saïd, Chief Marketing & Product Officer.

For more information on the benefits of Generix WMS SaaS offerings and case studies: click here.

To access the full Gartner report: click here.

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 1,000 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world.

More info: www.generixgroup.com

