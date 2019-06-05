Genero Enters US Advertising Market To Solve Advertising's Video Problem

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genero, a global creative platform, announced today that it has expanded operations to the US, with headquarters in San Francisco and offices in Los Angeles and New York. With digital ad spend expected to reach $130B this year in the US and video as the biggest growth driver, marketers will need to create video content at scale to keep pace with platform and audience demand.

To keep that video pipeline full for marketers, Genero's platform offers US brands and marketers access to a global network of professional creatives for ideation and end-to-end video production services. This new model provides marketers with a diverse creative perspective, localization capabilities and greater agility when creating videos for the always on array of media platforms.

In the US, 87% of marketing professionals use video as a marketing tool and viewers are 95% more likely to remember a call to action after watching a video, compared to 10% when reading in text format. Video is the new language of marketing and Genero's solution can produce any type of video content for social, TV, branded, promos, series, documentaries, music videos and content marketing. US clients include Forbes, Unilever, Square, Pernod Ricard, Airbnb and Rakuten, with Facebook and Google also providing Genero's solution to their advertising clients.

Matt Perry, US Managing Director, Genero: "Marketers today are faced with an impossible situation: produce a pipeline of engaging video for multiple platforms, in multiple formats, at scale and with less budget. Genero solves that problem by putting a global creative network at their fingertips. They can generate fresh and diverse creative ideas, streamline their workflow, tap into local creatives for authentic content, all with huge time and cost savings."

Genero's launch in the US follows continued expansion internationally with client service teams now in São Paulo, New York, LA, San Francisco, Sydney, Melbourne, London and Singapore. Learn more at Genero.com .

