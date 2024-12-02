Generosity Campaign Launched To Share a Gift of Courage with 400,000 Families Fighting Cancer

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiritMedia.US , publisher of The Pyramid Principle joins with authors John Vallely and Paul Weissenstein, Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation , GiveButter , and other strategic partners to launch a nationwide generosity campaign to share gifts of courage with 400,000 families fighting cancer in the USA.

Full details are available at: http://agiftofcourage.org .

"Unfortunately, cancer is an enemy to all. It must be defeated! Please give for victory over cancer!" - Erin Vallely Post this Give now at: http://aGiftofCourage.org Join generous partners in giving the gift of courage to 400,000 families fighting cancer! Every contribution makes a real difference in lifting spirits, bringing courage, and empowering victory over cancer. Cancer touches all of us. Most likely, you or someone in your immediate family has been diagnosed with cancer at some point. Every one of us has felt the need for courage.

The generosity campaign seeks to provide gift copies of The Pyramid Principle to the 400,000 families currently fighting cancer in the US while also benefiting cancer research with the ultimate dream of eliminating cancer.

The Pyramid Principle shares Erin Vallely's journey of courage during her battle with cancer which has affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of pediatric cancer patients. The book shares the never-before-told story of John Vallely, a UCLA hall-of-fame and NBA Pro superstar who played under legendary Coach John Wooden. It would be Coach Wooden's investment of wisdom, faith, and love that would give John Vallely championship resilience to face his daughter's hellacious battle with cancer. John would later find strength from Erin's courage to fight his own battle with cancer.

"I had been looking for a story that honored the legacy and faith of Coach Wooden," says co-author Paul Weissenstein. "Hearing about John Vallely's 12-year-old daughter, Erin, facing her third bout with cancer and asking him, 'Daddy, will I live to see Christmas?' convinced me that this was the story I had to tell."

"The battle that Erin went through when diagnosed as a 9-year-old was shattering," says author John Vallely. "The struggle that a little girl would begin and fight for three years. How do you recover from something like that? It's just hard to describe. We must support raising money so we can change the world for all kids fighting cancer."

Jeri Wilson, Vice President of Development for the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation says, "John and Karen put themselves out there to share a story that is just beyond painful. I think the journey to know that even if you go through significant loss, there is hope, and you will come out the other side, is incredibly beautiful."

The book shares the time Erin Vallely traded her hospital gown for a ballroom dress to attend a fundraising gala for cancer research. With supernatural courage, she said, "Unfortunately, there is an enemy to all men, women, and especially children. That enemy is cancer and it must be defeated! I'm asking you, please give and together we will see victory over cancer!"

"Cancer touches all of us," says SpiritMedia.US Founder and CEO, Kevin White. "Most likely, you or someone in your immediate family has been diagnosed with cancer at some point. We are excited to embrace such a big, bold, and audacious goal to share gifts of courage with 400,000 families fighting cancer!"

UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close, a longtime friend of John Vallely, champions The Pyramid Principle and stands with him to share the announcement.

"Join us today as we raise funds for a cause that truly matters!" shares Cori Close. "I've been to the hospitals with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF), and seen the kids and met some unbelievable people. We have to do whatever we can to raise awareness and dollars to eradicate cancer."

Shelly White, a cancer survivor from North Carolina says, "The Pyramid Principle gave me the courage to face my own hard places with hope and faith. The read is a beautiful distraction in hard places. It reminds you that you are not alone and it provides principles to keep you moving on your journey."

Generous donors worldwide are uniting to provide gifts of courage to families fighting cancer, empowering them with victory over cancer. Families and businesses can visit aGiftofCourage.org to contribute. Every contribution makes a real difference in lifting spirits, bringing courage, and empowering victory over cancer.

The book's website, thepyramidprinciple.org , invites all families fighting cancer to request their free copy. In addition, organizers will partner with the PCRF to distribute copies through 27,000 oncologists, 1,500 cancer treatment centers, and 72 comprehensive cancer hospitals throughout the United States. All donations are tax-deductible through Spirit Media Charities, an IRS-recognized 501 C3 nonprofit organization.

Organizers have teamed up with Givebutter , the top-rated platform for nonprofit fundraising, which provides its services free of charge. As a result, 100% of donations will directly benefit families fighting cancer. The partners are launching this multi-year campaign in conjunction with GivingTuesday on December 3, 2024.

"We are most excited about collecting and sharing the stories of miracles from readers reading the book," says SpiritMedia.US Founder and CEO Kevin White. "When readers share reports like, 'The fear of cancer was suffocating me. The Pyramid Principle gave me the courage to fight. I now have victory over cancer!' we knew we had to give every family fighting cancer this gift of courage."

To find out more information, click here for the MEDIA KIT .

About SpiritMedia.US

SpiritMedia.US is a full-service publishing and marketing company. The organization aims to publish God-size stories to the nations. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. , the results-driven, international company includes individuals from the U.S., India, Australia, Ukraine, the Philippines, Spain, and Nigeria. SpiritMedia.US has published hundreds of books and websites, working with clients worldwide. For more information, visit SpiritMedia.US or follow @spiritmedia.us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

About The Pyramid Principle

The Pyramid Principle is a memoir based on the never-before-told story of Hall-of-Famer John Vallely. Filled with miraculous triumphs and hellacious heartbreaks, The Pyramid Principle masterfully depicts the impact of UCLA Coach John Wooden and the legendary Pyramid of Success he invested in all his players during his 29-year coaching career at UCLA. During Vallely's daughter's death from cancer and his two battles with the disease, Vallely would discover Coach Wooden's true meaning of success. For more information, visit thepyramidprinciple.org or follow them on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok .

About John Vallely

John Vallely was a starting guard for UCLA from 1968-1970, playing for Coach John Wooden. Known as "Money Man" for his clutch performances, he helped secure two NCAA championships. In 1970, he was named an All-American, was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks, and married his wife, Karen. Following their daughter's death from cancer, John and Karen have become passionate advocates for pediatric cancer research.

About Paul Weissenstein

Paul Weissenstein is a former collegiate Division 1 strength and performance coach, most notably working with Hall of Fame basketball Coach Bill Self at the University of Illinois. Most recently, Paul coached at Sierra Canyon High School before transitioning into writing, producing, and adapting books into motion picture projects.

About PCRF

Since 1982, the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) has been chasing one ambitious goal: to make it possible for all children facing childhood cancer to beat their disease and realize their full potential. PCRF achieves this by powering cures where none exist and giving rise to less toxic regimens with fewer side effects. They have invested more than $46 million in pediatric cancer research and contributed to groundbreaking advances in treatment. Become involved at https://pcrf-kids.org .

About Spirit Media Charities

Spirit Media Charities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, N.C., and the giveback charity of SpiritMedia.US. Its central mission is to share needed resources with high-need populations globally. The goal is to provide good news in all 195 nations worldwide. For more information please visit: http://aGiftofCourage.org .

About Givebutter

Givebutter is the #1 rated fundraising platform for nonprofits and the only platform that lets you do it all for free. They provide nonprofits with all the tools needed to fund their missions, engage supporters, and manage donor data in a single platform. For more information visit: https://givebutter.com

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global day of charitable giving that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. GivingTuesday is a day to celebrate generosity and encourage people to support charities and nonprofits. It was created to counter the spending that happens on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In 2024, GivingTuesday is celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. For more information visit: https://www.givingtuesday.org

