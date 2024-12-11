Generous Coloradans Come Together to Donate $54.6 Million for Colorado Gives Day

ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Gives Day, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, is one of the largest giving events in the nation and the biggest fundraising movement in our state with 4,533 participating nonprofits. The giving event is hosted by Colorado Gives Foundation on the giving platform ColoradoGivesDay.org and raised nearly a half million more than last year.

Each December, Colorado Gives Day brings together communities from across Colorado and donors who are passionate about giving back to local causes to strengthen the impact of nonprofits.

Colorado celebrates raising $54.6 million for Colorado Gives Day 2024.

"With 94,712 people making a donation, it's incredible to see how much Coloradans care about our nonprofits," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "The beauty of this event is that everyone can support something they care about. ColoradoGivesDay.org is free for all 501(c)(3)s that want to be involved. The kindness and generosity displayed today will have a lasting impact, helping our nonprofit partners bring their missions to life and further serve our state," added Dunkin.

ColoradoGivesDay.org, the online giving platform that powers the event, provides a seamless, secure, and free fundraising tool for nonprofits across the state. For many small- and mid-sized organizations, Colorado Gives Day is their largest fundraising event of the year. The platform makes it easy for donors to give by ensuring all participating nonprofits are in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. All donations made on ColoradoGivesDay.org are transferred directly to the designated nonprofits.

FirstBank, a long-time partner of Colorado Gives Day, served as the presenting sponsor of the event, providing significant support through cash prizes, incentive fund contributions, event support and advertising.

"The generosity in Colorado is truly remarkable," said Kelly Kaminskas, chief operating officer at FirstBank. "It's inspiring to see everyone come together each year to support essential nonprofits, uplift one another, and celebrate the collective power of giving. Thank you, Colorado, for your unwavering kindness."

Colorado Gives Day continues to demonstrate the impact we can have when we give together. Facts from Colorado Gives Day 2024:

$54.6 million raised through 245,790 donations.

raised through 245,790 donations. Nearly 800 new nonprofits participated for the first time this year.

94,712 people donated.

The most common donation amount was $100 .

. The top 5 nonprofit categories receiving donations were:

Human Services - $10.2 million Education - $6.9 million Animal-Related - $5.4 million Arts, Culture & Humanities - $5.3 million Food, Agriculture and Nutrition - $3.8 million

The first donation of the day came in at 12 AM a.m. to Longhopes Donkey Shelter in the amount of $10 .

a.m. to Longhopes Donkey Shelter in the amount of . The last donation of the day came in at midnight at Cripple Creek Donkeys – Two Mile High Club in the amount of $10 .

. 118 businesses raised over $545,713 .

Since Colorado Gives Day began 15 years ago in 2010, more than half a billion dollars have been donated to Colorado nonprofits.

Preliminary numbers as of 11:59:59 on Dec. 10, 2024.

