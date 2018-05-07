Genes in Space Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Students from Houston area schools who participated in the Genes in Space challenge, will talk to astronauts on the International Space Station during an event hosted by Boeing and Space Center Houston, the official visitor center of NASA's Johnson Space Center. The event is part of NASA's Year of Education on Station.

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Scott Tingle will answer questions from the finalists and winning schools of the Genes in Space challenge. The participating schools are Baylor College of Medicine Academy at James D. Ryan Middle School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, Anahuac High School and Westfield High School.

The two hour event will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA employees, Boeing VIPs and the general public will also attend. The event will begin at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 10. Media interested in attending should contact the Boeing media representative, Steve Siceloff, via email at steven.p.siceloff@boeing.comor the Space Center Houston media representative, Meridyth Moore, via email at mmoore@spacecenter.org. The event will take place at 1601 E NASA Parkway, Houston.

Genes in Space invites students in grades 7-12 to design DNA experiments that address challenges in space exploration. This event is an integral component of NASA's Year of Education on Station, which provides extensive space station-related resources and opportunities to students and educators. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with the Mission Control Center on Earth 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

Additionally, at 7:35 p.m. Friday, May 11, Drew Feustel will receive an honorary degree from Purdue University, which will air on NASA TV and the agency's website.

