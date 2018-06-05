On June 6, 2018 , the Company will present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel. A webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. (eastern) and may be accessed through Genesco website's investor relations page.

, the Company will present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel. A webcast of the presentation is scheduled to begin at (eastern) and may be accessed through Genesco website's investor relations page. On June 7, 2018 , the Company will participate in the 38th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York .

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel and accessories in more than 2,675 retail stores and leased departments throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.shibyjourneys.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.lids.com, www.lids.ca, www.lidslockerroom.com, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. The Company's Lids Sports Group division operates the Lids headwear stores, the Locker Room by Lids and other team sports fan shops and single team clubhouse stores. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesco-inc-announces-conference-participation-300660455.html

SOURCE Genesco Inc.

Related Links

http://www.genesco.com

