Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary

Net sales from continuing operations were $675 million

Comparable sales from continuing operations increased 4%

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.53

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $2.18 1, up 18%

Fiscal 2019 Financial Summary

Net sales from continuing operations were $2.2 billion

Comparable sales from continuing operations increased 5%

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $2.63

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $3.28 1 , up 23%

, up 23% Non-GAAP EPS including Lids Sports Group was $3.46 2, up 11%

/PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $1.53 for the three months ended February 2, 2019, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.51 in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the Company reported fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.18, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $1.85 last year.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share were $2.63 for the year ended February 2, 2019, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $1.90 for the year ended February 3, 2018. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the Company reported Fiscal 2019 earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $3.28, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.67 for Fiscal 2018.

Robert J. Dennis, Genesco Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Fiscal 2019 was an incredibly significant and successful year for Genesco highlighted by several important accomplishments and a turnaround in the trajectory of our business. The strength of our U.S. retail footwear concepts fueled our highest annual comparable sales increase in three years. Our top-line performance included positive store comps, which along with our recent cost reduction efforts allowed us to leverage our brick and mortar expense structure. This helped us deliver EPS above expectations and up nicely over last year, even as we incurred a meaningful amount of bonus expense compared with almost none in Fiscal 2018.

"With the sale of the Lids Sports Group completed in early February, we began Fiscal 2020 as a footwear- focused company. Our strong strategic positioning, close connection with our customers and enduring leadership positions are what make each of our footwear businesses distinctive. With the new strategic course we have set for Genesco, we believe we are now in a stronger position to unlock the potential of our combined footwear businesses, utilize the platforms we have for future growth and generate greater shareholder value this year and over the long-term."

Fourth Quarter Review

Net sales from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 decreased 2% to $675 million from $689 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018. Excluding the extra week from last year's 14-week quarter and the impact of lower exchange rates this year, revenue was up 4%. Comparable sales from continuing operations increased 4%, with stores up 3% and direct up 10%. Direct-to-consumer sales were 14% of total retail sales from continuing operations for the quarter, compared to 13% last year.

Comparable Sales from Continuing Operations





Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: 4QFY19 4QFY18 Journeys Group 7% 11% Schuh Group (8)% 1% Johnston & Murphy Group 4% 4% Total Genesco Comparable Sales 4% 8% Same Store Sales 3% 6% Comparable Direct Sales 10% 21%

Fourth quarter gross margin this year was 46.7%, up 70 basis points, compared with 46.0% last year. The increase as a percentage of sales reflects decreased markdowns for Journeys Group and less promotional sales for Schuh Group, partially offset by increased markdowns and shipping and warehouse expense at Johnston & Murphy Group.

Selling and administrative expense for the fourth quarter this year was 38.9%, up 80 basis points, compared to 38.1% of sales for the same period last year. The increase as a percentage of sales reflects higher bonus expense, partially offset by strong leverage from rent and selling salaries.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $50.6 million this year compared with $48.1 million last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, operating income for the fourth quarter was $58.5 million this year compared with $54.4 million last year. Adjusted operating margin was 8.7% of sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 and 7.9% last year.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 40.6% in Fiscal 2019 compared to -3.9% last year. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 27.5% in Fiscal 2019 compared to 32.5% last year. The lower adjusted tax rate for this year reflects the lower U.S. federal income tax rate following the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in December 2017, partially offset by the inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain overseas losses.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019, compared to $48.4 million in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations were $42.4 million in Fiscal 2019, compared to earnings from continuing operations of $35.7 million last year.

Full Year Review

Net sales from continuing operations for Fiscal 2019 increased 3% to $2.2 billion from $2.1 billion in Fiscal 2018. Comparable sales from continuing operations increased 5%, with stores up 4% and direct up 10%. Direct-to-consumer sales were 11% of total retail sales from continuing operations for the year compared to 10% last year.

Comparable Sales from Continuing Operations





Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: FY19 FY18 Journeys Group 8% 4% Schuh Group (8)% 4% Johnston & Murphy Group 7% 0% Total Genesco Comparable Sales 5% 3% Same Store Sales 4% 1% Comparable Direct Sales 10% 25%

Fiscal 2019 gross margin this year was 47.8%, up 30 basis points, compared with 47.5% last year. The increase as a percentage of sales reflects decreased markdowns for Journeys Group and an increased mix of retail sales for Johnston & Murphy Group, partially offset by increased promotional activity for Schuh Group.

Selling and administrative expense for the year was 44.0%, up 30 basis points, compared to 43.7% of sales for the same period last year. The increase as a percentage of sales reflects higher bonus accruals, partially offset by the leveraging of occupancy related and other costs.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for Fiscal 2019 was $81.8 million compared with $74.4 million last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, operating income was $90.7 million this year compared with $82.3 million last year. Adjusted operating margin was 4.1% of sales in Fiscal 2019 and 3.9% last year.

The effective tax rate was 34.5% in Fiscal 2019 compared to 46.8% last year. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 27.1% in Fiscal 2019 compared to 33.1% last year. The lower adjusted tax rate for this year reflects the lower U.S. federal income tax rate following the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in December 2017, partially offset by the inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain overseas losses.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $51.2 million in Fiscal 2019, compared to $36.7 million in Fiscal 2018. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, earnings from continuing operations were $64.0 million in Fiscal 2019, compared to earnings from continuing operations of $51.4 million last year.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents at February 2, 2019, were $167.4 million, compared with $39.9 million at February 3, 2018. Total debt at the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 was $65.7 million compared with $88.4 million at the end of last year's fourth quarter, a decrease of 26%. Inventories decreased 5% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 on a year-over-year basis.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the fourth quarter, capital expenditures were $8 million, which consisted of $5 million related to store remodels and new stores and $3 million related to direct to consumer, omnichannel, information technology, distribution center and other projects. Depreciation and amortization was $13 million. During the quarter, the Company opened eight new stores and closed 33 stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,512 stores compared with 1,535 stores at the end of the fourth quarter last year, or a decrease of 1%. Square footage was down 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Share Repurchases

For the fourth quarter and year of Fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased 968,375 shares for approximately $45.9 million at an average price of $47.45 per share, as part of a $125 million share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors in December 2018. For the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 through March 8, 2019, the Company has repurchased 584,465 shares for approximately $26.4 million at an average price of $45.10 per share, leaving approximately $52.7 million available to repurchase under the current authorization.

Discontinued Operations

On December 14, 2018, the Company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Lids Sports Group to FanzzLids Holdings, a holding company controlled and operated by affiliates of Ames Watson Capital, LLC.

On February 2, 2019, the Company completed the sale of its Lids Sports Group to FanzzLids Holdings for $100 million, which is still subject to working capital and other adjustments. For the fourth quarter ended February 2, 2019, the Company recorded a loss of $98.3 million, net of tax, on the sale of these assets, representing the sale price less the value of the Lids Sports Group assets sold and other miscellaneous charges, including divestiture transaction costs, offset by a tax benefit on the loss. This loss is included in the Loss from discontinued operations, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

For Fiscal 2020, the Company expects:

Comparable sales from continuing operations to be up 1% to 2%, and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $3.35 to $3.75 with an expectation that earnings for the year will be near the midpoint of the range. 3

Access the conference call for details regarding guidance assumptions.

Conference Call, Management Commentary and Investor Presentation

The Company has posted detailed financial commentary and a supplemental financial presentation of fourth quarter results on its website, www.genesco.com, in the investor relations section. The Company's live conference call on March 14, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. (Central time), may be accessed through the Company's website, www.genesco.com. To listen live, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,500 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

1 Excludes asset impairment charges, hurricane losses and a bonus related to the sale of Lids Sports Group, net of tax effect in the fourth quarter and year of Fiscal 2019, and a gain related to Hurricane Maria, net of tax effect in Fiscal 2019 and other tax items for both periods ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

2 Excludes trademark and asset impairment charges, a bonus related to the sale of Lids Sports Group, the loss on the sale of Lids Sports Group, other legal matters, hurricane losses, and a gain related to Hurricane Maria, net of tax effect for Fiscal 2019 results including Lids Sports Group and other tax items. ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations including Lids Sports Group in accordance with GAAP with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations including Lids Sports Group adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

3 A reconciliation of the adjusted financial measures cited in the guidance to their corresponding measures as reported pursuant to GAAP is included in Schedule B to this press release.

GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





Feb. 2, % of

Feb. 3, % of





2019 Net Sales

2018 Net Sales



Net sales $ 675,491 100.0%

$ 689,392 100.0%



Cost of sales 359,828 53.3%

372,064 54.0%



Gross margin 315,663 46.7%

317,328 46.0%



Selling and administrative expenses 262,876 38.9%

262,719 38.1%



Asset impairments and other, net 2,144 0.3%

6,492 0.9%



Earnings from operations 50,643 7.5%

48,117 7.0%



Loss on early retirement of debt 597 0.1%

- 0.0%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (313) 0.0%

(10) 0.0%



Interest expense, net 373 0.1%

1,529 0.2%



Earnings from continuing operations before













income taxes 49,986 7.4%

46,598 6.8%



Income tax expense (benefit) 20,287 3.0%

(1,826) -0.3%



Earnings from continuing operations 29,699 4.4%

48,424 7.0%



(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax













benefit of $24.2 million and $0.6 million for the three













months ended Feb. 2, 2019 and Feb.3, 2018, respectively (93,670) -13.9%

7,621 1.1%



Net Earnings (Loss) $ (63,971) -9.5%

$ 56,045 8.1%



















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 1.54



$ 2.51





Net earnings (loss) $ (3.31)



$ 2.91





















Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 19,323



19,266





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 1.53



$ 2.51





Net earnings (loss) $ (3.29)



$ 2.90





















Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 19,445



19,330























GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended









Feb. 2, % of

Feb. 3, % of









2019 Net Sales

2018 Net Sales



Net sales



$ 2,188,553 100.0%

$ 2,127,547 100.0%



Cost of sales

1,141,497 52.2%

1,116,164 52.5%



Gross margin

1,047,056 47.8%

1,011,383 47.5%



Selling and administrative expenses 962,076 44.0%

929,238 43.7%



Asset impairments and other, net 3,163 0.1%

7,773 0.4%



Earnings from operations 81,817 3.7%

74,372 3.5%



Loss on early retirement of debt 597 0.0%

- 0.0%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (380) 0.0%

(29) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

3,341 0.2%

5,412 0.3%



Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 78,259 3.6%

68,989 3.2%



Income tax expense

27,035 1.2%

32,281 1.5%



Earnings from continuing operations 51,224 2.3%

36,708 1.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $27.5













million and $22.7 million for Fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively



(103,154) -4.7%

(148,547) -7.0%



Net Loss



$ (51,930) -2.4%

$ (111,839) -5.3%























Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 2.65



$ 1.91





Net earnings (loss)

$ (2.68)



$ (5.82)

























Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic 19,351



19,218

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 2.63



$ 1.90





Net earnings (loss)

$ (2.66)



$ (5.80)

























Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted 19,495



19,282

























GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended









Feb. 2, % of

Feb. 3, % of









2019 Net Sales

2018 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 463,154 68.6%

$ 452,882 65.7%



Schuh Group

108,599 16.1%

128,128 18.6%



Johnston & Murphy Group 89,273 13.2%

92,375 13.4%



Licensed Brands

14,406 2.1%

15,894 2.3%



Corporate and Other

59 0.0%

113 0.0%



Net Sales



$ 675,491 100.0%

$ 689,392 100.0%



Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group

$ 56,077 12.1%

$ 46,037 10.2%



Schuh Group

4,125 3.8%

9,199 7.2%



Johnston & Murphy Group(1) 9,731 10.9%

9,325 10.1%



Licensed Brands(1)

(109) -0.8%

(2,559) -16.1%



Corporate and Other(2)

(19,181) -2.8%

(13,885) -2.0%



Earnings from operations

50,643 7.5%

48,117 7.0%



Loss on early retirement of debt 597 0.1%

- 0.0%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (313) 0.0%

(10) 0.0%



Interest, net



373 0.1%

1,529 0.2%























Earnings from continuing operations before













income taxes

49,986 7.4%

46,598 6.8%



Income tax expense (benefit) 20,287 3.0%

(1,826) -0.3%



Earnings from continuing operations 29,699 4.4%

48,424 7.0%



(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax













benefit of $24.2 million and $0.6 million for the three













months ended Feb. 2, 2019 and Feb.3, 2018, respectively



(93,670) -13.9%

7,621 1.1%



Net Earnings (Loss)



$ (63,971) -9.5%

$ 56,045 8.1%























(1) Includes $0.2 million in reduction in force expenses for Licensed Brands for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018. In addition, Licensed Brands



includes $0.1 million of markdowns related to the licensing termination in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018. Includes $0.5 million of income in



Johnston & Murphy Group for a cancelled license for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018.











(2) Includes a $2.2 million charge in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 which includes $2.1 million for asset impairments and $0.1 million for hurricane

losses and a $5.7 million charge for bonus related to the sale of Lids Sports Group. Includes a $6.5 million charge in the fourth quarter of Fiscal

2018 which includes a $5.2 million licensing termination expense and $1.3 million for asset impairments.









GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended









Feb. 2, % of

Feb. 3, % of









2019 Net Sales

2018 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 1,419,993 64.9%

$ 1,329,460 62.5%



Schuh Group

382,591 17.5%

403,698 19.0%



Johnston & Murphy Group 313,134 14.3%

304,160 14.3%



Licensed Brands

72,564 3.3%

89,809 4.2%



Corporate and Other

271 0.0%

420 0.0%



Net Sales



$ 2,188,553 100.0%

$ 2,127,547 100.0%



Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group (1)

$ 100,799 7.1%

$ 74,114 5.6%



Schuh Group

3,765 1.0%

20,104 5.0%



Johnston & Murphy Group(2) 20,385 6.5%

19,367 6.4%



Licensed Brands(2)

(488) -0.7%

(299) -0.3%



Corporate and Other(3)

(42,644) -1.9%

(38,914) -1.8%



Earnings from operations

81,817 3.7%

74,372 3.5%



Loss on early retirement of debt 597 0.0%

- 0.0%



Other components of net periodic benefit cost (380) 0.0%

(29) 0.0%



Interest, net



3,341 0.2%

5,412 0.3%























Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 78,259 3.6%

68,989 3.2%



Income tax expense

27,035 1.2%

32,281 1.5%



Earnings from continuing operations 51,224 2.3%

36,708 1.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $27.5













million and $22.7 million for Fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively



(103,154) -4.7%

(148,547) -7.0%



Net Loss



$ (51,930) -2.4%

$ (111,839) -5.3%























(1) Includes a $0.3 million charge for acquisition transition expenses in Fiscal 2018.













(2) Includes $0.2 million in reduction in force expenses for Licensed Brands for Fiscal 2018. In addition, Licensed Brands includes $0.1 million of markdowns

related to the licensing termination in Fiscal 2018. Includes $0.5 million of income in Johnston & Murphy Group for a cancelled license for Fiscal 2018.

(3 )Includes a $3.2 million charge in Fiscal 2019 which includes $4.2 million for asset impairments, $0.3 million in legal and other matters and $0.1 million in

hurricane losses, partially offset by a $1.4 million gain related to Hurricane Maria and includes a $5.7 million charge for bonus related to the sale of Lids Sports

Group. Includes a $7.8 million charge for Fiscal 2018 which includes a $5.2 million licensing termination expense, $1.7 million for asset impairments and $0.9

million for hurricane losses.

















GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)









































Feb. 2, 2019

Feb. 3, 2018



Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 167,355

$ 39,937



Accounts receivable(1)



130,219

33,614



Inventories



368,838

388,410



Other current assets



68,738

54,031



Current assets - discontinued operations

-

177,096



Total current assets



735,150

693,088



Property and equipment



277,375

298,547



Goodwill and other intangibles



124,928

134,798



Other non-current assets



47,732

49,636



Non-current assets - discontinued operations -

139,284



Total Assets



$ 1,185,185

$ 1,315,353



















Liabilities and Equity













Accounts payable



$ 158,603

$ 123,287



Current portion long-term debt



8,992

1,766



Other current liabilities



108,634

88,773



Current liabilities - discontinued operations -

41,242



Total current liabilities



276,229

255,068



Long-term debt



56,751

86,619



Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities 114,654

117,055



Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations -

25,907



Equity



737,551

830,704



Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 1,185,185

$ 1,315,353



















(1) Includes $103 million receivable from the sale of Lids Sports Group.







GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity

































Balance



Balance



Balance

01/28/17 Open Close 02/03/18 Open Close 02/02/19 Journeys Group 1,249 45 74 1,220 26 53 1,193 Schuh Group 128 7 1 134 6 4 136 Johnston & Murphy Group 177 7 3 181 4 2 183 Total Retail Units Without Lids 1,554 59 78 1,535 36 59 1,512

















GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity





















Balance



Balance

11/03/18 Open Close 02/02/19 Journeys Group 1,219 5 31 1,193 Schuh Group 134 2 - 136 Johnston & Murphy Group 184 1 2 183 Total Retail Units Without Lids 1,537 8 33 1,512











GENESCO INC. Comparable Sales



















Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



Feb. 2,

2019

Feb. 3,

2018

Feb. 2,

2019

Feb. 3,

2018

Ongoing Operations (Without Lids):













Journeys Group 7%

11%

8%

4%

Schuh Group (8)%

1%

(8)%

4%

Johnston & Murphy Group 4%

4%

7%

0%

Total Ongoing Comparable Sales 4%

8%

5%

3%



















Ongoing Same Store Sales 3%

6%

4%

1%

Ongoing Comparable Direct Sales 10%

21%

10%

25%





































Lids Sports Group 2%

(14)%

(3)%

(7)%



















Total Operations With Lids:















Total Comparable Sales 4%

1%

3%

0%

Same Store Sales 3%

(1)%

2%

(2)%

Comparable Direct Sales 8%

15%

8%

22%



















