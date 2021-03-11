Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Net sales decreased 6% from last year to $637 million with stores open about 90% of days

with stores open about 90% of days Comparable sales increased 1%

Highlighted by strong 55% e-commerce comp growth

Journeys achieves record operating income

Inventory down 20%

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $6.20

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $2.76 1

Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Net sales decreased 19% from last year to $1.8 billion with stores open 76% of days

with stores open 76% of days Highlighted by strong 74% e-commerce comp growth

Generated cash flow of $134 million

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $(3.94)

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $(1.18) 1

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $6.20 for the three months ended January 30, 2021, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.49 in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the Company reported fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $2.76, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $3.09 last year.

GAAP loss from continuing operations per diluted share was $(3.94) for the year ended January 30, 2021, compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $3.94 for the year ended February 1, 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the Company reported Fiscal 2021 loss from continuing operations per diluted share of $(1.18), compared to earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $4.58 for Fiscal 2020.

Mimi E. Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said, "We concluded an incredibly challenging year with a fourth quarter that exceeded our expectations across the board highlighted by strength at Journeys. Our improving performance throughout Fiscal 2021 under difficult circumstances reflects the strength of our retail concepts prior to COVID-19 and our success capitalizing on the opportunities that emerged during the pandemic to fortify the leadership positions of our teen and young adult footwear businesses. The numerous digital investments we've made over the past several years allowed us to take advantage of the accelerated shift to online spending to achieve record digital revenue of nearly $450 million, an increase of almost 75% year-over-year, while also fueling record profitability for this channel.

"While we expect the environment to remain fluid in the near-term, we are optimistic about our ability to solidify our recent digital gains and further expand our market share. The events of the past year have provided us the opportunity to transform our business at a faster pace. We believe this, along with a solid balance sheet, have put us in a strong position to emerge from the pandemic, invest for growth, and build great value for our shareholders."

Thomas A. George, Genesco interim chief financial officer, commented, "We were pleased with our fourth quarter performance, as all facets of operating results exceeded our internal expectations. Building upon our strong return to profitability in the third quarter, sequential improvements compared to the prior quarters in revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses, inclusive of rent abatements, drove operating income above last year's level. In terms of earnings, we far exceeded our initial expectations; however, a higher tax rate offset the higher operating income, resulting in adjusted EPS of $2.76 compared to $3.09 last year."

Store Re-Opening Update

As of March 11, 2021, the Company is operating in 90% of its locations, including approximately 1,145 Journeys, 160 Johnston & Murphy and 2 Schuh locations.

Fourth Quarter Review

Net sales for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 decreased 6% to $637 million from $678 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020. This sales decrease was driven by continued pressure at Johnston & Murphy and the impact from store closures during the quarter, partially offset by digital comp growth of 55%. Stores were open about 90% of possible days. Although the Company has disclosed comparable sales for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, it is providing both overall and comp sales by business to give better insight into performance.

Comparable Sales





Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: 4QFY21 4QFY20 Journeys Group 2% 1% Schuh Group 35% 3% Johnston & Murphy Group (35)% (3)% Total Genesco Comparable Sales 1% 1% Same Store Sales (10)% (2)% Comparable Direct Sales 55% 19%

Overall sales were flat at Journeys, down 13% at Schuh, and down 42% at Johnston & Murphy while sales were up 84% at Licensed Brands due to the Togast acquisition in the fourth quarter last year.

Fourth quarter gross margin this year was 45.8%, down 110 basis points, compared with 46.9% last year. The decrease as a percentage of sales is due primarily to higher shipping and warehouse expense in all of our retail divisions driven by the increase in penetration of e-commerce, increased closeouts at Johnston & Murphy wholesale and higher markdowns at Johnston & Murphy retail and to the mix of our businesses, partially offset by decreased markdowns at Journeys.

Adjusted selling and administrative expense for the fourth quarter this year decreased 240 basis points as a percentage of sales. On a dollar basis, expenses decreased 12% compared to the same period last year due primarily to reduced occupancy expense, driven by rent abatement agreements with landlords and government relief programs, as well as reduced selling salaries, partially offset by increased marketing expenses.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $62.6 million, or 9.8% of sales this year, compared with $45.3 million, or 6.7% of sales last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, operating income for the fourth quarter was $64.7 million this year compared to $59.3 million last year. Adjusted operating margin was 10.2% of sales in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 and 8.8% last year.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was -45.6% in Fiscal 2021 compared to 21.0% last year. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 37.5% in Fiscal 2021 compared to 25.3% last year. The higher adjusted tax rate for this year reflects the reversal of previously accrued tax benefits under the CARES Act due to positive earnings in the fourth quarter this year. The divergence between the effective tax rate and the adjusted tax rate is due to income tax initiatives under the CARES Act and other provisions that are excluded from the adjusted tax rate.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $90.0 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, compared to $35.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations were $40.0 million, or $2.76 per share, in Fiscal 2021, compared to $44.1 million, or $3.09 per share, last year.

Full Year Review

Net sales for Fiscal 2021 decreased 19% to $1.8 billion from $2.2 billion in Fiscal 2020. This sales decrease was driven by the impact from store closures during the year, lower store comps and sales pressure at Johnston & Murphy, partially offset by digital comp growth of 74%. Stores were open about 76% of possible days. The Company has not disclosed comparable sales for Fiscal 2021 as it believes that overall sales is a more meaningful metric during this period due to the impact of COVID-19.

Comparable Sales





Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: FY21 FY20 Journeys Group NA 4% Schuh Group NA 2% Johnston & Murphy Group NA (2)% Total Genesco Comparable Sales NA 3% Same Store Sales NA 1% Comparable Direct Sales 74% 18%

Overall sales were down 16% at Journeys, 18% at Schuh, and 49% at Johnston & Murphy while sales were up 61% at Licensed Brands due to the Togast acquisition in the fourth quarter last year.

Fiscal 2021 gross margin was 45.0%, down 340 basis points, compared with 48.4% last year. The decrease as a percentage of sales is due primarily to higher shipping and warehouse expense in all of our retail divisions driven by the increase in penetration of e-commerce, reduced margins at Johnston & Murphy as a result of increased inventory reserves, increased markdowns at Johnston & Murphy retail and closeouts at Johnston & Murphy wholesale, the mix of our businesses and increased promotional activity at Schuh, partially offset by decreased markdowns at Journeys.

Adjusted selling and administrative expense as a percentage of sales for the year was 45.7%, up 180 basis points, compared to 43.9% last year. On a dollar basis, expenses decreased 15% compared to the same period last year due primarily to reduced occupancy expense, driven by rent abatement agreements with landlords and government relief programs, as well as reduced selling salaries and bonus and travel expenses, partially offset by increased marketing expenses.

Genesco's GAAP operating loss for Fiscal 2021 was $(107.2) million, or (6.0)% of sales, compared with operating income of $83.3 million, or 3.8% of sales last year. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the operating loss was $(11.8) million this year compared to operating income of $99.2 million last year. Adjusted operating margin was (0.7)% of sales in Fiscal 2021 and 4.5% of sales last year.

The effective tax rate was 49.8% in Fiscal 2021 compared to 25.1% last year. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was -3.3% in Fiscal 2021 compared to 26.9% last year. The lower adjusted tax rate for this year reflects the impact of the Company's performance in foreign jurisdictions for which no income tax benefit or expense is recorded in Fiscal 2021, partially offset by taxes accrued for the U.S. jurisdiction. The divergence between the effective tax rate and the adjusted tax rate is due to income tax initiatives under the CARES Act and other provisions that are excluded from the adjusted tax rate.

GAAP loss from continuing operations was $(56.0) million in Fiscal 2021, compared to earnings from continuing operations of $61.8 million in Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in both periods, the loss from continuing operations was $(16.7) million, or $(1.18) per share, in Fiscal 2021, compared to earnings from continuing operations of $71.8 million, or $4.58 per share, last year.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents at January 30, 2021, were $215.1 million, compared with $81.4 million at February 1, 2020. Total debt at the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 was $33.0 million compared with $14.4 million at the end of last year's fourth quarter. Inventories decreased 20% in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 on a year-over-year basis.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the fourth quarter, capital expenditures were $6 million, related primarily to digital and omnichannel initiatives. Depreciation and amortization was $11 million. During the quarter, the Company closed 16 stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,460 stores compared with 1,480 stores at the end of the fourth quarter last year, or a decrease of 1%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Share Repurchases

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021. The Company currently has $90 million remaining on the $100 million board authorization from September 2019.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Due to the continued uncertainty in the overall economy driven by COVID-19, the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

1Excludes retail store asset impairments and a change in vacation policy, net of tax effect in the fourth quarter and year of Fiscal 2021, and, additionally, a goodwill impairment and a trademark impairment, partially offset by a gain for the release of an earnout related to the Togast acquisition, net of tax effect for the year Fiscal 2021 ("Excluded Items"). Also excludes income tax benefits related to discrete tax items provided by the CARES Act and IRC Section 165 (g) 3 deductions for an outside basis difference for GCO Canada in the fourth quarter and year of Fiscal 2021. A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter 4

Quarter 4









Jan. 30, 2021 % of Net Sales

Feb. 1, 2020 % of Net Sales















Net sales



$ 636,801 100.0%

$ 677,579 100.0%



Cost of sales

344,982 54.2%

360,107 53.1%



Gross margin

291,819 45.8%

317,472 46.9%



Selling and administrative expenses 226,511 35.6%

260,612 38.5%



Asset impairments and other, net 2,729 0.4%

11,531 1.7%



Operating income

62,579 9.8%

45,329 6.7%



Other components of net periodic benefit income (182) 0.0%

(124) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

912 0.1%

495 0.1%



Earnings from continuing operations before













income taxes

61,849 9.7%

44,958 6.6%



Income tax expense (benefit) (28,195) -4.4%

9,443 1.4%



Earnings from continuing operations 90,044 14.1%

35,515 5.2%



(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (126) 0.0%

47 0.0%



Net Earnings

$ 89,918 14.1%

$ 35,562 5.2%























Basic earnings per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 6.30



$ 2.52





Net earnings

$ 6.29



$ 2.52

























Diluted earnings per share:













Before discontinued operations $ 6.20



$ 2.49





Net earnings

$ 6.20



$ 2.49

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic



14,293



14,108





Diluted



14,513



14,277

























GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended









Jan. 30, 2021 % of Net Sales

Feb. 1, 2020 % of Net Sales















Net sales



$ 1,786,530 100.0%

$ 2,197,066 100.0%



Cost of sales

982,063 55.0%

1,133,951 51.6%



Gross margin

804,467 45.0%

1,063,115 48.4%



Selling and administrative expenses 813,775 45.6%

966,423 44.0%



Goodwill impairment

79,259 4.4%

- 0.0%



Asset impairments and other, net 18,682 1.0%

13,374 0.6%



Operating income (loss) (107,249) -6.0%

83,318 3.8%



Other components of net periodic benefit income (670) 0.0%

(395) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

5,090 0.3%

1,278 0.1%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before













income taxes

(111,669) -6.3%

82,435 3.8%



Income tax expense (benefit) (55,641) -3.1%

20,678 0.9%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (56,028) -3.1%

61,757 2.8%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (401) 0.0%

(373) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ (56,429) -3.2%

$ 61,384 2.8%























Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ (3.94)



$ 3.97





Net earnings (loss)

$ (3.97)



$ 3.95

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ (3.94)



$ 3.94





Net earnings (loss)

$ (3.97)



$ 3.92

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic



14,216



15,544





Diluted



14,216



15,671

























GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter 4

Quarter 4









Jan. 30, 2021 % of Net Sales

Feb. 1, 2020 % of Net Sales















Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 464,716 73.0%

$ 466,186 68.8%



Schuh Group

97,023 15.2%

111,711 16.5%



Johnston & Murphy Group 50,340 7.9%

86,146 12.7%



Licensed Brands

24,722 3.9%

13,467 2.0%



Corporate and Other

- 0.0%

69 0.0%



Net Sales



$ 636,801 100.0%

$ 677,579 100.0%



Operating income (loss):















Journeys Group

$ 79,784 17.2%

$ 55,685 11.9%



Schuh Group

3,556 3.7%

5,679 5.1%



Johnston & Murphy Group (8,660) -17.2%

7,363 8.5%



Licensed Brands

(2,499) -10.1%

(849) -6.3%



Corporate and Other(1)

(9,602) -1.5%

(22,549) -3.3%



Operating income

62,579 9.8%

45,329 6.7%



Other components of net periodic benefit income (182) 0.0%

(124) 0.0%



Interest, net



912 0.1%

495 0.1%























Earnings from continuing operations before











income taxes

61,849 9.7%

44,958 6.6%



Income tax expense (benefit) (28,195) -4.4%

9,443 1.4%



Earnings from continuing operations 90,044 14.1%

35,515 5.2%



(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (126) 0.0%

47 0.0%



Net Earnings

$ 89,918 14.1%

$ 35,562 5.2%











































(1)Includes a $2.7 million charge in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 for retail store asset impairments. Includes an $11.6 million charge in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 which includes $11.5 million pension settlement expense and $1.3 million for asset impairments, partially offset by a $0.6 million gain on the sale of the Lids headquarters building, a $0.4 million gain for lease terminations and a $0.2 million gain related to Hurricane Maria and includes $2.5 million for acquisition related expenses.























GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings (Loss) Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended









Jan. 30, 2021 % of Net Sales

Feb. 1, 2020 % of Net Sales















Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 1,227,954 68.7%

$ 1,460,253 66.5%



Schuh Group

305,941 17.1%

373,930 17.0%



Johnston & Murphy Group 152,941 8.6%

300,850 13.7%



Licensed Brands

99,694 5.6%

61,859 2.8%



Corporate and Other

- 0.0%

174 0.0%



Net Sales



$ 1,786,530 100.0%

$ 2,197,066 100.0%



Operating income (loss):















Journeys Group

$ 76,896 6.3%

$ 114,945 7.9%



Schuh Group

(11,602) -3.8%

4,659 1.2%



Johnston & Murphy Group (47,624) -31.1%

17,702 5.9%



Licensed Brands

(5,430) -5.4%

(698) -1.1%



Corporate and Other(1)

(40,230) -2.3%

(53,290) -2.4%



Goodwill Impairment

(79,259) -4.4%

- 0.0%



Operating income (loss) (107,249) -6.0%

83,318 3.8%



Other components of net periodic benefit income (670) 0.0%

(395) 0.0%



Interest, net



5,090 0.3%

1,278 0.1%























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before











income taxes

(111,669) -6.3%

82,435 3.8%



Income tax expense (benefit) (55,641) -3.1%

20,678 0.9%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (56,028) -3.1%

61,757 2.8%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (401) 0.0%

(373) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ (56,429) -3.2%

$ 61,384 2.8%























(1)Includes an $18.7 million charge in Fiscal 2021 which includes a $13.8 million charge for retail store asset impairments and a $5.3 million charge for trademark impairment, partially offset by a $(0.4) million gain for the release of an earnout related to the Togast acquisition. Includes a $13.4 million charge in Fiscal 2020 which includes $11.5 million pension settlement expense and $3.1 million for asset impairments, partially offset by a $0.6 million gain on the sale of the Lids headquarters building, a $0.4 million gain for lease terminations and a $0.2 million gain related to Hurricane Maria and includes $2.5 million for acquisition related expenses.



















































GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)









































Jan. 30, 2021

Feb. 1, 2020



Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 215,091

$ 81,418



Accounts receivable



31,410

29,195



Inventories



290,966

365,269



Other current assets(1)



130,128

32,301



Total current assets



667,595

508,183



Property and equipment



207,842

238,320



Operating lease right of use assets

621,727

735,044



Goodwill and other intangibles



69,479

158,548



Other non-current assets



20,725

40,383



Total Assets



$ 1,587,368

$ 1,680,478



















Liabilities and Equity













Accounts payable



$ 150,437

$ 135,784



Current portion operating lease liabilities

173,505

142,695



Other current liabilities



78,991

83,456



Total current liabilities



402,933

361,935



Long-term debt



32,986

14,393



Long-term operating lease liabilities

527,549

647,949



Other long-term liabilities



57,141

36,858



Equity



566,759

619,343



Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 1,587,368

$ 1,680,478



















(1)Includes prepaid income taxes of $108.6 million at January 30, 2021.

























GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity













































Balance





Balance







Balance

02/02/19 Open Close

02/01/20

Open Close

1/30/21 Journeys Group 1,193 8 30

1,171

8 20

1,159 Schuh Group 136 1 8

129

1 7

123 Johnston & Murphy Group 183 3 6

180

4 6

178 Total Retail Units 1,512 12 44

1,480

13 33

1,460













































GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity





























Balance





Balance



10/31/20 Open Close

1/30/21

Journeys Group 1,168 0 9

1,159

Schuh Group 127 0 4

123

Johnston & Murphy Group 181 0 3

178

Total Retail Units 1,476 0 16

1,460

















GENESCO INC. Comparable Sales



























Quarter 4



Fiscal Year Ended





Jan. 30

Feb. 1,



Jan. 30

Feb. 1,





2021

2020



2021(1)

2020 Journeys Group



2%

1%



NA

4% Schuh Group



35%

3%



NA

2% Johnston & Murphy Group



(35)%

(3)%



NA

(2)% Total Comparable Sales



1%

1%



NA

3%





















Same Store Sales



(10)%

(2)%



NA

1% Comparable Direct Sales



55%

19%



74%

18%





















(1)As a result of store closures in the first half of the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has not included year to date Fiscal 2021 comparable sales, except for comparable direct sales, as it believes that overall sales is a more meaningful metric during this period.





























GENESCO INC.



COVID-19 Related Pretax Adjustments



Decrease (Increase) to Pretax Earnings



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

























Quarter 4

Fiscal Year Ended









Jan. 30, 2021

Jan. 30, 2021



















Schuh goodwill impairment



$ -

$ 79,259



Incremental retail store asset impairment(1)

1,471

11,036



Trademark impairment(1)



-

5,260



Release of Togast earnout(1)



-

(441)



Adjustments for excess inventory(2)

3,240

8,568



Non-productive compensation(3) and (4)

3,637

10,899



UK property tax relief(3)



(3,879)

(13,291)



Rent abatements and temporary rent concessions(3)and (5) (23,146)

(34,299)



Incremental bad debt reserve(3)



(364)

2,633



Other(3) and (6)



415

1,584



















Total COVID-19 related pretax adjustments



$ (18,626)

$ 71,208



















(1)Included in asset impairments and other, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



















(2)Estimated impact of COVID-19 upon permanent markdowns and inventory markdown reserves. Included in cost of sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.













(3)Included in selling and administrative expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



















(4)Certain compensation paid to furloughed workers and commission based associates, net of the CARES Act, UK and Canadian government relief.

















(5)Estimated impact of abatements as well as temporary rent savings agreements that are being recognized when executed.



















(6)Includes primarily severance and increased cleaning and personal protective equipment expenses in



the fourth quarter and year of Fiscal 2021 and is partially offset by the reversal of percentage rent for



Fiscal 2021.





























Schedule B Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020



















The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.































Quarter 4





January 30, 2021

February 1, 2020







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings from continuing operations, as reported



$ 90,044 $6.20



$ 35,515 $2.49





















Asset impairments and other adjustments:

















Retail store asset impairment charges

$ 2,729 4,014 0.28

$ 1,258 965 0.07

Trademark impairment

- 24 0.00

- - 0.00

Pension settlement

- - 0.00

11,510 8,409 0.59

Gain on lease terminations

- - 0.00

(502) (366) (0.03)

Acquisition expenses

- - 0.00

2,474 1,808 0.13

Gain on sale of Lids building

- - 0.00

(586) (428) (0.03)

Release Togast earnout

- (25) 0.00

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy

(616) (639) (0.04)

- - 0.00

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

(149) (110) (0.01)

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ 2,113 3,374 0.24

$ 14,005 10,278 0.72





















Income tax expense adjustments:

















Discrete tax items provided by the CARES Act



(41,678) (2.87)



- 0.00

IRC Section 165 (g) 3 deduction for an outside basis difference for GCO Canada



(12,811) (0.88)



- 0.00

Other tax items



1,058 0.07



(1,719) (0.12)

Total income tax expense adjustments



(53,431) (3.68)



(1,719) (0.12)





















Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(1)and(2)



$ 39,987 $2.76



$ 44,074 $3.09









































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 and 2020 is 37.5% and 25.3%, respectively.

























(2)EPS reflects 14.5 million and 14.3 million share count for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in each period.























Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) Three Months Ended January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020













Quarter 4 - January 30, 2021



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 79,784 $ (263) $ 79,521 Schuh Group

3,556 - 3,556 Johnston & Murphy Group

(8,660) (96) (8,756) Licensed Brands

(2,499) (39) (2,538) Corporate and Other

(9,602) 2,511 (7,091) Total Operating Income

$ 62,579 $ 2,113 $ 64,692 % of sales

9.8%

10.2%













Quarter 4 - February 1, 2020



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 55,685 $ - $ 55,685 Schuh Group

5,679 - 5,679 Johnston & Murphy Group

7,363 - 7,363 Licensed Brands

(849) - (849) Corporate and Other

(22,549) 14,005 (8,544) Total Operating Income

$ 45,329 $ 14,005 $ 59,334 % of sales

6.7%

8.8%



Schedule B Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020



















The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.































Fiscal Year Ended





January 30, 2021

February 1, 2020







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported



$ (56,028) ($3.94)



$ 61,757 $3.94





















Asset impairments and other adjustments:

















Retail store and intangible asset impairment charges

$ 13,863 11,892 0.84

$ 3,095 2,261 0.14

Trademark impairment

5,260 5,177 0.36

- - 0.00

Goodwill impairment

79,259 79,259 5.58

- - 0.00

Gain on lease terminations

- - 0.00

(458) (335) (0.02)

Release Togast earnout

(441) (348) (0.03)

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy

(2,464) (1,947) (0.14)

- - 0.00

Pension settlement

- - 0.00

11,510 8,409 0.54

Acquisition expenses

- - 0.00

2,474 1,808 0.12

Gain on sale of Lids building

- - 0.00

(586) (428) (0.03)

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

(187) (137) (0.01)

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ 95,477 94,033 6.61

$ 15,848 11,578 0.74





















Income tax expense adjustments:

















Discrete tax items provided by the CARES Act



(46,379) (3.26)



- 0.00

Tax impact share based awards



1,129 0.08



(54) 0.00

IRC Section 165 (g) 3 deduction for an outside basis difference for GCO Canada



(12,811) (0.90)



- 0.00

Other tax items



3,326 0.23



(1,475) (0.10)

otal income tax expense adjustments



(54,735) (3.85)



(1,529) (0.10)





















Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1)and(2)



$ (16,730) ($1.18)



$ 71,806 $4.58









































(1)The adjusted tax rate for Fiscal 2021 and 2020 is -3.3% and 26.9%, respectively.























(2)EPS reflects 14.2 million and 15.7 million share count for Fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, which excludes common stock equivalents in Fiscal 2021 due to the loss from continuing operations and includes common stock equivalents in Fiscal 2020.















Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020













Fiscal Year Ended - January 30, 2021



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 76,896 $ (1,052) $ 75,844 Schuh Group

(11,602) - (11,602) Johnston & Murphy Group

(47,624) (384) (48,008) Licensed Brands

(5,430) (156) (5,586) Goodwill Impairment

(79,259) 79,259 - Corporate and Other

(40,230) 17,810 (22,420) Total Operating Loss

$ (107,249) $ 95,477 $ (11,772) % of sales

-6.0%

-0.7%













Fiscal Year Ended - February 1, 2020



Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss) Journeys Group

$ 114,945 $ - $ 114,945 Schuh Group

4,659 - 4,659 Johnston & Murphy Group

17,702 - 17,702 Licensed Brands

(698) - (698) Corporate and Other

(53,290) 15,848 (37,442) Total Operating Income

$ 83,318 $ 15,848 $ 99,166 % of sales

3.8%

4.5%

