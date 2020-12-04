Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Net sales decreased 11% from last year to $479 million with stores open 95% of days

with stores open 95% of days Highlighted by strong 62% e-commerce comp growth

Inventory down 22%

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.52

Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.85 1

Paid down $178 million of debt

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.52 for the three months ended October 31, 2020, compared to $1.31 per diluted share in the third quarter last year. Adjusted for the excluded items in both periods, the Company reported third quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.85, compared to $1.33 per diluted share last year.

Mimi E. Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said, "We successfully navigated with executional excellence through a back-to-school season like none other to deliver sales results that exceeded expectations and returned the Company to profitability. Journeys and Schuh performed well despite recent pressures, underscoring the strong strategic market positions and tremendous customer loyalty both have built over time, along with the ability to pivot and capitalize on the accelerated shift to online spending. At the same time, Johnston & Murphy's business has been slower to recover as the brand's competitive space faces stronger headwinds from the pandemic. Total net revenue decreased 11%, a meaningful improvement compared with our second quarter performance, as more stores were open and digital sales remained robust. With the decisive cost cutting actions we took early in the outbreak and one-time expense relief benefits, combined with better gross margins, solid profitability in our ecommerce channel and a lower tax rate, we dramatically improved our bottom line on a sequential basis with adjusted earnings per share coming in at $0.85.

"We believe we have the right assortments and are ready for this holiday season; that said, consumer demand has been very different this year due to the pandemic, which has caused us to take a conservative approach to our outlook. In November, we faced headwinds from the re-closure of stores in North America and the U.K., but most stores have since reopened at this time. For the Black Friday weekend, as expected, traffic was more subdued than usual, but for the month of November, sales were in line with our expectations with an even heavier mix of digital versus store sales. With the vast majority of the holiday season ahead of us, we believe we are well positioned to meet demand regardless of when and how the consumer decides to shop thanks to the technology investments we've made in our stores and ecommerce platforms. It's a privilege to lead a team that is facing the challenges brought by COVID-19 head on, adapting continuously to the dynamic retail environment. This is bolstering my optimism that we will successfully weather this storm and emerge strong to take advantage of the many opportunities the pandemic has created."

Store Re-opening Update

As of December 4, 2020, the Company is operating in 97% of its locations, including approximately 1,150 Journeys, 170 Johnston & Murphy and 110 Schuh locations.

Third Quarter Review

Net sales for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 decreased 11% to $479 million from $537 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2020. This sales decrease was driven by lower store comps reflecting decreased back-to-school sales, continued pressure at Johnston & Murphy and the impact from store closures during the quarter, partially offset by digital comp growth of 62%. Stores were open about 95% of days. Although the Company has disclosed comparable sales for the third quarter Fiscal 2021, it believes that overall sales is a more meaningful metric during this period due to the impact of COVID-19.

Comparable Sales





Comparable Same Store and Direct Sales: 3QFY21 3QFY20 Journeys Group (6)% 4% Schuh Group 1% 3% Johnston & Murphy Group (43)% (6)% Total Genesco Comparable Sales (9)% 3% Same Store Sales (18)% 1% Comparable Direct Sales 62% 19%

Overall sales were down 10% for Journeys, 3% at Schuh, and 45% at J&M while sales were up 91% at Licensed Brands due to the Togast acquisition in the fourth quarter last year.

Third quarter gross margin this year was 47.1%, down 210 basis points, compared with 49.2% last year. The decrease as a percentage of sales is due primarily to the mix of our businesses, increased markdowns and inventory reserves at Johnston & Murphy and higher shipping and warehouse expense in all of our retail divisions driven by the increase in penetration of e-commerce, partially offset by decreased markdowns at Journeys.

Adjusted selling and administrative expense for the third quarter this year decreased 10 basis points as a percentage of net sales. On a dollar basis, expenses decreased 11% compared to the same period last year due primarily to reduced occupancy expense, driven by rent abatement agreements with landlords and savings from the government program in the U.K. to provide property tax relief, as well as reduced selling salaries and bonus expense.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $8.2 million, or 1.7% of sales this year compared to $25.9 million, or 4.8% of sales last year. Adjusted for the excluded items in both periods, operating income for the third quarter was $13.9 million this year compared to $26.7 million last year. Adjusted operating margin was 2.9% of sales in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 and 5.0% last year.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was -7.4% in Fiscal 2021 compared to 25.4% last year. The adjusted tax rate, reflecting excluded items, was 4.4% in Fiscal 2021 compared to 26.2% last year. The lower adjusted tax rate for this year primarily reflects the impact of the Company's performance in foreign jurisdictions for which no income tax benefit or expense is recorded in Fiscal 2021.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $7.5 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021, compared to $19.0 million in the third quarter last year. Adjusted for the excluded items in both periods, the third quarter earnings from continuing operations were $12.1 million, or $0.85 earnings per share in Fiscal 2021, compared to $19.4 million, or $1.33 earnings per share last year.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents at October 31, 2020, were $115.1 million, compared with $55.8 million at November 2, 2019. Cash decreased $184.1 million during the third quarter driven primarily by a use of cash in financing activities of $177.8 million to pay down debt and $11.0 million for capital expenditures and other activities, partially offset by operating activities generating $4.7 million. Total debt at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 was $32.9 million compared with $79.5 million at the end of last year's third quarter. Total unused availability as of October 31, 2020 was $249.4 million. Inventories decreased 22% in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 on a year-over-year basis.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the third quarter, capital expenditures were $8 million, related primarily to digital and omni-channel initiatives. Depreciation and amortization was $11 million. During the quarter, the Company opened seven new stores and closed seven stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,476 stores compared with 1,492 stores at the end of the third quarter last year, or a decrease of 1%. Square footage was down 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Share Repurchases

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Due to the continued uncertainty in the overall economy driven by COVID-19, the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

______________________

1Excludes retail store asset impairment charges and a change in vacation policy, net of tax effect in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings and earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)

































Quarter 3

Quarter 3











Oct. 31, % of

Nov. 2, % of











2020 Net Sales

2019 Net Sales





Net sales



$ 479,280 100.0%

$ 537,263 100.0%





Cost of sales

253,776 52.9%

273,061 50.8%





Gross margin

225,504 47.1%

264,202 49.2%





Selling and administrative expenses 210,961 44.0%

237,460 44.2%





Asset impairments and other, net 6,359 1.3%

799 0.1%





Operating income

8,184 1.7%

25,943 4.8%





Other components of net periodic benefit income (182) 0.0%

(92) 0.0%





Interest expense, net

1,404 0.3%

602 0.1%





Earnings from continuing operations before















income taxes

6,962 1.5%

25,433 4.7%





Income tax expense (benefit) (514) -0.1%

6,454 1.2%





Earnings from continuing operations 7,476 1.6%

18,979 3.5%





Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (10) 0.0%

(80) 0.0%





Net Earnings

$ 7,466 1.6%

$ 18,899 3.5%



























Basic earnings per share:

















Before discontinued operations $ 0.52



$ 1.31







Net earnings

$ 0.52



$ 1.31





























Diluted earnings per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 0.52



$ 1.31







Net earnings

$ 0.52



$ 1.30





























Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic



14,283



14,465







Diluted



14,362



14,529





























GENESCO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





























Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









Oct. 31, % of

Nov. 2, % of









2020 Net Sales

2019 Net Sales



Net sales



$ 1,149,729 100.0%

$ 1,519,487 100.0%



Cost of sales

637,081 55.4%

773,844 50.9%



Gross margin

512,648 44.6%

745,643 49.1%



Selling and administrative expenses 587,264 51.1%

705,811 46.5%



Goodwill impairment

79,259 6.9%

- 0.0%



Asset impairments and other, net 15,953 1.4%

1,843 0.1%



Operating income (loss) (169,828) -14.8%

37,989 2.5%



Other components of net periodic benefit income (488) 0.0%

(271) 0.0%



Interest expense, net

4,178 0.4%

783 0.1%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before













income taxes

(173,518) -15.1%

37,477 2.5%



Income tax expense (benefit) (27,446) -2.4%

11,235 0.7%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (146,072) -12.7%

26,242 1.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (275) 0.0%

(420) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ (146,347) -12.7%

$ 25,822 1.7%























Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ (10.29)



$ 1.64





Net earnings (loss)

$ (10.31)



$ 1.61

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Before discontinued operations $ (10.29)



$ 1.63





Net earnings (loss)

$ (10.31)



$ 1.60

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic



14,191



16,023





Diluted



14,191



16,136

























GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Quarter 3

Quarter 3









Oct. 31, % of

Nov. 2, % of









2020 Net Sales

2019 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 317,682 66.3%

$ 354,920 66.1%



Schuh Group

90,021 18.8%

92,899 17.3%



Johnston & Murphy Group 39,655 8.3%

72,703 13.5%



Licensed Brands

31,922 6.7%

16,726 3.1%



Corporate and Other

- 0.0%

15 0.0%



Net Sales



$ 479,280 100.0%

$ 537,263 100.0%



Operating income (loss):















Journeys Group

$ 24,035 7.6%

$ 28,955 8.2%



Schuh Group

6,766 7.5%

4,369 4.7%



Johnston & Murphy Group (11,137) -28.1%

3,715 5.1%



Licensed Brands

792 2.5%

(27) -0.2%



Corporate and Other(1)

(12,272) -2.6%

(11,069) -2.1%



Operating income

8,184 1.7%

25,943 4.8%



Other components of net periodic benefit income (182) 0.0%

(92) 0.0%



Interest, net



1,404 0.3%

602 0.1%























Earnings from continuing operations before











income taxes

6,962 1.5%

25,433 4.7%



Income tax expense (benefit) (514) -0.1%

6,454 1.2%



Earnings from continuing operations 7,476 1.6%

18,979 3.5%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (10) 0.0%

(80) 0.0%



Net Earnings

$ 7,466 1.6%

$ 18,899 3.5%











































(1)Includes a $6.4 million charge in the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 for retail store asset impairments. Includes a $0.8 million charge in



the third quarter of Fiscal 2020 for retail store and intangible asset impairments.































GENESCO INC.

Sales/Earnings (Loss) Summary by Segment

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









Oct. 31, % of

Nov. 2, % of









2020 Net Sales

2019 Net Sales



Sales:

















Journeys Group

$ 763,238 66.4%

$ 994,067 65.4%



Schuh Group

208,918 18.2%

262,219 17.3%



Johnston & Murphy Group 102,601 8.9%

214,704 14.1%



Licensed Brands

74,972 6.5%

48,392 3.2%



Corporate and Other

- 0.0%

105 0.0%



Net Sales



$ 1,149,729 100.0%

$ 1,519,487 100.0%



Operating income (loss):















Journeys Group

$ (2,888) -0.4%

$ 59,260 6.0%



Schuh Group

(15,158) -7.3%

(1,020) -0.4%



Johnston & Murphy Group (38,964) -38.0%

10,339 4.8%



Licensed Brands

(2,931) -3.9%

151 0.3%



Corporate and Other(1)

(30,628) -2.7%

(30,741) -2.0%



Goodwill Impairment

(79,259) -6.9%

- 0.0%



Operating income (loss) (169,828) -14.8%

37,989 2.5%



Other components of net periodic benefit income (488) 0.0%

(271) 0.0%



Interest, net



4,178 0.4%

783 0.1%























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before











income taxes

(173,518) -15.1%

37,477 2.5%



Income tax expense (benefit) (27,446) -2.4%

11,235 0.7%



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations (146,072) -12.7%

26,242 1.7%



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (275) 0.0%

(420) 0.0%



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ (146,347) -12.7%

$ 25,822 1.7%























(1)Includes a $16.0 million charge in the first nine months of Fiscal 2021 which includes a $5.3 million charge for trademark impairment and an $11.1

million charge for retail store asset impairments, partially offset by a $(0.4) million gain for the release of an earnout related to the Togast



acquisition. Includes a $1.8 million charge in the first nine months of Fiscal 2020 for retail store and intangible asset impairments.

























GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)









































Oct. 31, 2020

Nov. 2, 2019



Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 115,061

$ 55,826



Accounts receivable



35,592

34,849



Inventories



370,699

473,940



Other current assets



62,606

36,179



Total current assets



583,958

600,794



Property and equipment



210,834

261,281



Operating lease right of use assets

640,078

750,855



Goodwill and other intangibles



67,793

122,803



Other non-current assets



33,837

49,759



Total Assets



$ 1,536,500

$ 1,785,492



















Liabilities and Equity













Accounts payable



$ 151,978

$ 195,906



Current portion long-term debt



-

17,146



Current portion operating lease liabilities

196,603

145,788



Other current liabilities



84,061

89,684



Total current liabilities



432,642

448,524



Long-term debt



32,850

62,368



Long-term operating lease liabilities

560,082

663,168



Other long-term liabilities



40,954

37,984



Equity



469,972

573,448



Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 1,536,500

$ 1,785,492



















GENESCO INC. Store Count Activity













































Balance





Balance







Balance

02/02/19 Open Close

02/01/20

Open Close

10/31/20 Journeys Group 1,193 8 30

1,171

8 11

1,168 Schuh Group 136 1 8

129

1 3

127 Johnston & Murphy Group 183 3 6

180

4 3

181 Total Retail Units 1,512 12 44

1,480

13 17

1,476























































































GENESCO INC.







Store Count Activity





















































Balance





Balance











08/01/20 Open Close

10/31/20









Journeys Group 1,169 5 6

1,168









Schuh Group 127 0 0

127









Johnston & Murphy Group 180 2 1

181









Total Retail Units 1,476 7 7

1,476





















































GENESCO INC. Comparable Sales



























Quarter 3



Nine Months





Oct. 31,

Nov. 2,



Oct. 31,

Nov. 2,





2020(1)

2019



2020(1)

2019 Journeys Group



(6)%

4%



NA

5% Schuh Group



1%

3%



NA

2% Johnston & Murphy Group



(43)%

(6)%



NA

(2)% Total Comparable Sales



(9)%

3%



NA

4%





















Same Store Sales



(18)%

1%



NA

2% Comparable Direct Sales



62%

19%



88%

18%





















(1)As a result of store closures in the first half of the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has not



included year to date Fiscal 2021 comparable sales, except for comparable direct sales, as it believes that overall net



sales is a more meaningful metric during this period.



















GENESCO INC.



COVID-19 Related Pretax Adjustments



Decrease (Increase) to Pretax Earnings



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

























Quarter 3

Nine Months









Oct. 31, 2020

Oct. 31, 2020



















Schuh goodwill impairment



$ -

$ 79,259



Incremental retail store asset impairment(1)

5,828

9,564



Trademark impairment(1)



-

5,260



Release of Togast earnout(1)



-

(441)



Adjustments for excess inventory(2)

1,051

5,328



Non-productive compensation(3) and (4)

2,574

7,262



UK property tax relief(3)



(3,922)

(9,412)



Rent abatements and temporary rent concessions(3) and (5) (8,224)

(11,153)



Incremental bad debt reserve(3)



(67)

2,998



Other(3) and (6)



275

1,169



















Total COVID-19 related pretax adjustments



$ (2,485)

$ 89,834



















(1)Included in asset impairments and other, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of



Operations.













(2)Estimated impact of COVID-19 upon permanent markdowns and inventory markdown reserves. Included in

cost of sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.







(3)Included in selling and administrative expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of



Operations.













(4)Certain compensation paid to furloughed workers and commission based associates, net of the



CARES Act, UK and Canadian government relief.











(5)Estimated impact of abatements from prior periods as well as temporary rent savings agreements that are



being recognized when executed.













(6)Includes primarily severance and increased cleaning and personal protective equipment expenses in



the third quarter and first nine months of Fiscal 2021 and is partially offset by the reversal of



percentage rent for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021.











































Schedule B

Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019



















The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.



























Quarter 3





October 31, 2020

November 2, 2021







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings from continuing operations, as reported



$ 7,476 $0.52



$ 18,979 $1.31





















Asset impairments and other adjustments:

















Retail store and intangible asset impairment charges

$ 6,359 4,337 0.30

$ 799 633 0.04

Loss on lease terminations

- - 0.00

- 3 0.00

Change in vacation policy

(616) (394) (0.02)

- - 0.00

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

- (3) 0.00

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ 5,743 3,943 0.28

$ 799 633 0.04





















Income tax expense adjustments:

















Other tax items



728 0.05



(245) (0.02)

Total income tax expense adjustments



728 0.05



(245) (0.02)





















Adjusted earnings from continuing operations(1)and(2)



$ 12,147 $0.85



$ 19,367 $1.33









































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 and 2020 is 4.4% and 26.2%, respectively.





























(2)EPS reflects 14.4 million and 14.5 million share count for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in each period.

























































Genesco Inc.









Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss)









Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019

































Quarter 3 - October 31, 2020













Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating









In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)









Journeys Group

$ 24,035 $ (263) $ 23,772









Schuh Group

6,766 - 6,766









Johnston & Murphy Group

(11,137) (96) (11,233)









Licensed Brands

792 (39) 753









Corporate and Other

(12,272) 6,141 (6,131)









Total Operating Income

$ 8,184 $ 5,743 $ 13,927









% of sales

1.7%

2.9%

































Quarter 3 - November 2, 2019













Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating









In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)









Journeys Group

$ 28,955 $ - $ 28,955









Schuh Group

4,369 - 4,369









Johnston & Murphy Group

3,715 - 3,715









Licensed Brands

(27) - (27)









Corporate and Other

(11,069) 799 (10,270)









Total Operating Income

$ 25,943 $ 799 $ 26,742









% of sales

4.8%

5.0%

































Genesco Inc.

Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019























The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items

not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.































Nine Months







October 31, 2020

November 2, 2019









Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts



Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported



$ (146,072) ($10.29)



$ 26,242 $1.63

























Asset impairments and other adjustments:



















Retail store and intangible asset impairment charges

$ 11,134 7,878 0.55

$ 1,837 1,296 0.08



Trademark impairment

5,260 5,153 0.36

- - 0.00



Goodwill impairment

79,259 79,259 5.58

- - 0.00



Loss on lease terminations

- - 0.00

44 31 0.00



Release Togast earnout

(441) (323) (0.02)

- - 0.00



Change in vacation policy

(1,848) (1,308) (0.09)

- - 0.00



Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

(38) (27) 0.00



Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ 93,364 90,659 6.38

$ 1,843 1,300 0.08

























Income tax expense adjustments:



















Tax impact share based awards



1,129 0.08



(54) 0.00



Other tax items



(2,433) (0.17)



244 0.01



Total income tax expense adjustments



(1,304) (0.09)



190 0.01

























Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1) and (2)

$ (56,717) ($4.00)



$ 27,732 $1.72















































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021 and 2020 is 29.2% and 29.5%, respectively.

































(2)EPS reflects 14.2 million and 16.1 million share count for the first nine months of Fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively, which excludes common stock equivalents in the first nine months of Fiscal 2021 due to the loss from continuing operations and includes common stock equivalents in the first nine months of Fiscal 2020.











































Genesco Inc.











Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss)











Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019





































Nine Months - October 31, 2020















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating











In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)











Journeys Group

$ (2,888) $ (789) $ (3,677)











Schuh Group

(15,158) - (15,158)











Johnston & Murphy Group

(38,964) (288) (39,252)











Licensed Brands

(2,931) (117) (3,048)











Corporate and Other

(109,887) 94,558 (15,329)











Total Operating Loss

$ (169,828) $ 93,364 $ (76,464)











% of sales

-14.8%

-6.7%





































Nine Months - November 2, 2019















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating











In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)











Journeys Group

$ 59,260 $ - $ 59,260











Schuh Group

(1,020) - (1,020)











Johnston & Murphy Group

10,339 - 10,339











Licensed Brands

151 - 151











Corporate and Other

(30,741) 1,843 (28,898)











Total Operating Income

$ 37,989 $ 1,843 $ 39,832











% of sales

2.5%

2.6%













