Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Net sales increased 42% from last year to $555 million

Net sales increased 14% over the second quarter two years ago with stores open about 97% of days

GAAP operating income increased 336% over second quarter two years ago

Non-GAAP operating income increased 346% over second quarter two years ago

E-commerce sales increased 97% from second quarter two years ago

GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $0.74 vs. ($1.33) last year and $0.05 two years ago

vs. last year and two years ago Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased to $1.05 1 vs. ($1.23) last year and $0.15 two years ago

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.74 for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to a loss from continuing operations per diluted share of ($1.33) in the second quarter last year and earnings from continuing operations of $0.05 per diluted share two years ago. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, the Company reported second quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $1.05, compared to a loss from continuing operations per diluted share of ($1.23) last year and earnings from continuing operations of $0.15 per diluted share two years ago.

Mimi E. Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said, "We delivered outstanding second quarter results highlighted by record second quarter profitability for our footwear businesses that far exceeded our expectations. Following a very strong start to Fiscal 2022, our top-line accelerated even further ahead of pre-pandemic levels fueled by robust full-priced selling, as our merchandise offerings, exceptional service and differentiated shopping experiences continue to resonate strongly with consumers. Our outperformance was driven by better than anticipated results across the board with all businesses exceeding pre-pandemic profits. The levels at which the Company performed during the first half of the year following a challenging Fiscal 2021 reflect the strong competitive positions of our retail and branded concepts and the positive transformation we are driving through our footwear focused strategy. Turning to the current quarter, we have been pleased with our results to date as sales tracked ahead of pre-pandemic levels in August, and we are several weeks into the all-important back-to-school selling season.

_____________________ 1Excludes professional fees related to the actions of a shareholder activist, retail store asset impairments and expenses related to the Company's new headquarters building, partially offset by an insurance gain, net of tax effect in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 ("Excluded Items"). A reconciliation of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") with the adjusted earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share numbers is set forth on Schedule B to this press release. The Company believes that disclosure of earnings/loss and earnings/loss per share from continuing operations adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.

"Our exceptional year-to-date performance reinforces our confidence in the strategic course we have set for the Company. Our footwear focused strategy is working and is delivering results. Our opportunity to unlock value in Genesco is to further accelerate the digital and omnichannel potential in our retail business and to meaningfully grow our branded side. In addition, the pandemic has provided us the real opportunity to transform our business at a faster pace, as we deliver improved growth and operating margins. With a strong balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to further invest in this growth while also returning capital to our shareholders going forward."

Thomas A. George, Genesco interim chief financial officer, commented, "We were very pleased that the second quarter marked an acceleration in the sequential improvement of our operating results since the onset of the pandemic. With much stronger revenue, higher gross margins, and well managed expenses, operating income far surpassed last year's levels and the second quarter Fiscal 2020 two years ago, delivering record second quarter adjusted EPS of $1.05 compared to $0.15 in Fiscal 2020."

Store Re-Opening Update

As of August 31, 2021, the Company is operating substantially all locations.

Second Quarter Review

Net sales for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 increased 42% to $555 million from $391 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 and increased 14% from $487 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. The sales increase from Fiscal 2020 was driven by a 97% increase in e-commerce sales and increased wholesale sales, with store sales just under Fiscal 2020 levels. As a result of store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's policy of removing any store closed for seven consecutive days from comparable sales, the Company has not included second quarter comparable sales for this year or last year, except for comparable direct sales, as it feels that overall sales is a more meaningful metric for these periods. Comparable direct sales for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 were down 23% compared to up 144% for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, and up 20% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Overall sales for the second quarter this year compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 were up 25% at Journeys, up 48% at Schuh, up 154% at Johnston & Murphy and up 122% at Licensed Brands. Overall sales compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2020 were up 10% at Journeys, up 15% at Schuh and up 260% at Licensed Brands, partially offset by a 9% decrease in Johnston & Murphy sales.

Second quarter gross margin this year was 49.1%, up 640 basis points, compared with 42.7% last year and up 50 basis points compared with 48.6% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. The increase as a percentage of sales as compared to Fiscal 2020 is due primarily to higher full price selling at Journeys, partially offset by a mix shift towards Licensed Brands and higher shipping and warehouse expense in our retail businesses driven by the increase in penetration of e-commerce as compared to Fiscal 2020.

Adjusted selling and administrative expense for the second quarter this year decreased 270 basis points as a percentage of sales compared with last year and decreased 230 basis points compared with the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. The decrease from Fiscal 2020 is due primarily to reduced occupancy expense as well as reduced selling salaries, partially offset by increased performance-based compensation expense driven by improved profitability and increased marketing expenses. The reduction in occupancy expense is driven by the U.K. government property tax relief program and benefits from our ongoing lease cost initiative.

Genesco's GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $12.9 million, or 2.3% of sales this year, compared with an operating loss of $(22.0) million, or (5.6)% of sales last year, and an operating income of $3.0 million, or 0.6% of sales in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, operating income for the second quarter was $21.1 million this year compared to an operating loss of $(20.9) million last year and an operating income of $4.7 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 3.8% of sales in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, (5.3)% last year and 1.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 11.1% in Fiscal 2022 compared to 20.3% last year and 70.7% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. The adjusted effective tax rate, reflecting Excluded Items, was 25.1% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 compared to 23.0% last year and 45.2% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. The higher adjusted effective tax rate for this year as compared to last year reflects the inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain foreign losses and a higher mix of earnings in jurisdictions where the Company generates taxable income.

GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $10.9 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $(18.9) million in the second quarter last year and earnings from continuing operations of $0.8 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020. Adjusted for the Excluded Items in all periods, second quarter earnings from continuing operations were $15.3 million, or $1.05 per share, in Fiscal 2022, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $(17.4) million, or ($1.23) loss per share, last year and earnings from continuing operations of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per share, in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Cash, Borrowings and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents at July 31, 2021, were $304.0 million, compared with $299.1 million at August 1, 2020. Total debt at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $20.0 million compared with $210.9 million at the end of last year's second quarter reflecting increased borrowings in the second quarter last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inventories decreased 11% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 on a year-over-year basis and decreased 27% versus the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Capital Expenditures and Store Activity

For the second quarter, capital expenditures were $8 million, related primarily to digital and omnichannel initiatives. Depreciation and amortization was $11 million. During the quarter, the Company opened three stores and closed eight stores. The Company ended the quarter with 1,439 stores compared with 1,476 stores at the end of the second quarter last year, or a decrease of 3%. Square footage was down 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Share Repurchases

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of Fiscal 2022. The Company currently has $90 million remaining on the $100 million board authorization from September 2019.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Due to the continued uncertainty in the overall economy driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the spread of the Delta variant, the Company is not providing guidance at this time, but will provide commentary on its outlook for the coming quarter in its prepared remarks on today's earnings call.

GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)

























Quarter 2

Quarter 2







July 31, % of

Aug. 1, % of







2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales





Net sales $ 555,183 100.0%

$ 391,217 100.0%





Cost of sales 282,661 50.9%

224,217 57.3%





Gross margin 272,522 49.1%

167,000 42.7%





Selling and administrative expenses 252,551 45.5%

187,261 47.9%





Asset impairments and other, net 7,070 1.3%

1,733 0.4%





Operating income (loss) 12,901 2.3%

(21,994) -5.6%





Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 56 0.0%

(182) 0.0%





Interest expense, net 617 0.1%

1,918 0.5%





Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before















income taxes 12,228 2.2%

(23,730) -6.1%





Income tax expense (benefit) 1,354 0.2%

(4,806) -1.2%





Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 10,874 2.0%

(18,924) -4.8%





Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 63 0.0%

(112) 0.0%





Net Earnings (Loss) $ 10,937 2.0%

$ (19,036) -4.9%























Basic earnings (loss) per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 0.76



$ (1.33)







Net earnings (loss) $ 0.76



$ (1.34)

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 0.74



$ (1.33)







Net earnings (loss) $ 0.75



$ (1.34)

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic 14,339



14,179







Diluted 14,611



14,179

























GENESCO INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended







July 31, % of

Aug. 1, % of







2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales





Net sales $ 1,093,878 100.0%

$ 670,449 100.0%





Cost of sales 563,694 51.5%

383,305 57.2%





Gross margin 530,184 48.5%

287,144 42.8%





Selling and administrative expenses 492,016 45.0%

376,303 56.1%





Goodwill impairment - 0.0%

79,259 11.8%





Asset impairments and other, net 9,740 0.9%

9,594 1.4%





Operating income (loss) 28,428 2.6%

(178,012) -26.6%





Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 17 0.0%

(306) 0.0%





Interest expense, net 1,346 0.1%

2,774 0.4%





Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before















income taxes 27,065 2.5%

(180,480) -26.9%





Income tax expense (benefit) 7,297 0.7%

(26,932) -4.0%





Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 19,768 1.8%

(153,548) -22.9%





Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 47 0.0%

(265) 0.0%





Net Earnings (Loss) $ 19,815 1.8%

$(153,813) -22.9%























Basic earnings (loss) per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 1.38



$ (10.86)







Net earnings (loss) $ 1.38



$ (10.87)

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:















Before discontinued operations $ 1.35



$ (10.86)







Net earnings (loss) $ 1.35



$ (10.87)

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic 14,313



14,145







Diluted 14,657



14,145

























GENESCO INC.



Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

























Quarter 2

Quarter 2







July 31, % of

Aug. 1, % of







2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales





Sales:















Journeys Group $ 346,275 62.4%

$ 276,631 70.7%





Schuh Group 106,079 19.1%

71,732 18.3%





Johnston & Murphy Group 61,159 11.0%

24,097 6.2%





Licensed Brands 41,670 7.5%

18,757 4.8%





Net Sales $ 555,183 100.0%

$ 391,217 100.0%





Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group $ 30,368 8.8%

$ 10,160 3.7%





Schuh Group 3,623 3.4%

(6,838) -9.5%





Johnston & Murphy Group 3,951 6.5%

(18,243) -75.7%





Licensed Brands 991 2.4%

(1,222) -6.5%





Corporate and Other(1) (26,032) -4.7%

(5,851) -1.5%





Operating income (loss) 12,901 2.3%

(21,994) -5.6%





Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 56 0.0%

(182) 0.0%





Interest, net 617 0.1%

1,918 0.5%























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before













income taxes 12,228 2.2%

(23,730) -6.1%





Income tax expense (benefit) 1,354 0.2%

(4,806) -1.2%





Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 10,874 2.0%

(18,924) -4.8%





Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 63 0.0%

(112) 0.0%





Net Earnings (Loss) $ 10,937 2.0%

$ (19,036) -4.9%







































(1) Includes a $7.0 million charge in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 which includes $6.2 million for professional fees related to the actions





of a shareholder activist and $1.4 million for retail store asset impairments, partially offset by a $0.6 million insurance gain. Includes a





$1.7 million charge in the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 for retail store asset impairments.























GENESCO INC.



Sales/Earnings Summary by Segment



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended







July 31, % of

Aug. 1, % of







2021 Net Sales

2020 Net Sales





Sales:















Journeys Group $ 722,823 66.1%

$ 445,556 66.5%





Schuh Group 174,790 16.0%

118,897 17.7%





Johnston & Murphy Group 109,921 10.0%

62,946 9.4%





Licensed Brands 86,344 7.9%

43,050 6.4%





Net Sales $ 1,093,878 100.0%

$ 670,449 100.0%





Operating Income (Loss):















Journeys Group $ 63,492 8.8%

$ (26,923) -6.0%





Schuh Group (224) -0.1%

(21,924) -18.4%





Johnston & Murphy Group 771 0.7%

(27,827) -44.2%





Licensed Brands 3,552 4.1%

(3,723) -8.6%





Corporate and Other(1) (39,163) -3.6%

(18,356) -2.7%





Goodwill Impairment - 0.0%

(79,259) -11.8%





Operating income (loss) 28,428 2.6%

(178,012) -26.6%





Other components of net periodic benefit cost (income) 17 0.0%

(306) 0.0%





Interest, net 1,346 0.1%

2,774 0.4%























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before













income taxes 27,065 2.5%

(180,480) -26.9%





Income tax expense (benefit) 7,297 0.7%

(26,932) -4.0%





Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 19,768 1.8%

(153,548) -22.9%





Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 47 0.0%

(265) 0.0%





Net Earnings (Loss) $ 19,815 1.8%

$(153,813) -22.9%





















(1) Includes a $9.7 million charge in the first six months of Fiscal 2022 which includes $8.5 million for professional fees related to the actions





of a shareholder activist and $1.8 million for retail store asset impairments, partially offset by a $0.6 million insurance gain. Includes a $9.6





million charge in the first six months of Fiscal 2021 which includes a $5.3 million charge for trademark impairment and a $4.7 million charge





for retail store asset impairments, partially offset by a $0.4 million gain for the release of an earnout related to the Togast acquisition.

























GENESCO INC.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands)





(Unaudited)



































July 31, 2021

Aug. 1, 2020





Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,039

$ 299,144





Accounts receivable 31,872

54,793





Inventories 326,477

365,267





Other current assets(1) 91,554

58,454





Total current assets 753,942

777,658





Property and equipment 202,711

220,458





Operating lease right of use assets 610,188

670,323





Goodwill and other intangibles 69,850

67,939





Other non-current assets 21,929

33,650





Total Assets $ 1,658,620

$ 1,770,028



















Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable $ 186,593

$ 178,541





Current portion long-term debt -

24,860





Current portion operating lease liabilities 156,562

199,392





Other current liabilities 134,407

88,047





Total current liabilities 477,562

490,840





Long-term debt 20,022

186,049





Long-term operating lease liabilities 524,857

593,723





Other long-term liabilities 48,082

38,552





Equity 588,097

460,864





Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,658,620

$ 1,770,028



















(1)Includes prepaid income taxes of $60.8 million at July 31, 2021.



















GENESCO INC.

Store Count Activity













































Balance





Balance







Balance

02/01/20 Open Close

01/30/21

Open Close

07/31/21 Journeys Group 1,171 8 20

1,159

3 20

1,142 Schuh Group 129 1 7

123

0 0

123 Johnston & Murphy Group 180 4 6

178

1 5

174 Total Retail Units 1,480 13 33

1,460

4 25

1,439



























































































GENESCO INC.









Store Count Activity





















































Balance





Balance











05/01/21 Open Close

07/31/21









Journeys Group 1,143 3 4

1,142









Schuh Group 123 0 0

123









Johnston & Murphy Group 178 0 4

174









Total Retail Units 1,444 3 8

1,439















































































GENESCO INC.

Comparable Sales(1)



























Quarter 2



Six Months





July 31,

Aug. 1,



July 31,

Aug. 1,





2021

2020



2021

2020 Comparable Direct Sales

-23%

144%



3%

105%





















(1)As a result of store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's policy of removing any store closed for seven consecutive days from comparable sales, the Company has not included comparable sales for the second quarter and six months this year and last year, except for comparable direct sales, as it felt that overall sales was a more meaningful metric during these periods.



GENESCO INC.





COVID-19 Related Items





Decrease (Increase) to Pretax Earnings





(in thousands)





(Unaudited)

























Quarter 2

Six Months







July 31, 2021 Aug. 1, 2020

July 31, 2021 Aug. 1, 2020























Goodwill impairment $ - $ -

$ - $ 79,259





Incremental retail store asset impairment(1) - 1,002

- 3,736





Trademark impairment(1) - -

- 5,260





Release of Togast earnout(1) - -

- (441)





Excess inventory(2) (1,826) 2,469

(1,826) 4,277





Non-productive compensation(3) and (4) (917) 1,443

(200) 4,688





UK property tax relief(3) (3,126) (3,934)

(7,801) (5,489)





Other governmental relief(3) and (5) (1,163) -

(4,387) -





Rent abatements and temporary rent concessions(3) and (6) (2,426) -

(8,574) -





Incremental bad debt reserve(3) - 643

- 3,065





Other(3) - 1,092

- 894























Total COVID-19 Related Items $ (9,458) $ 2,715

$ (22,788) $ 95,249























(1)Included in asset impairments and other, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(2)Estimated impact of COVID-19 upon permanent markdowns and inventory markdown reserves as well as sell through of inventory previously reserved.





Included in cost of sales on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(3)Included in selling and administrative expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





(4)Certain compensation paid to furloughed workers and commission based associates, net of the CARES Act, and UK, ROI and Canadian





government relief.





(5)Includes UK and ROI Relief Grants and Canadian rent subsidy.





(6)Estimated impact of abatements and temporary rent savings agreements that are being recognized when executed if they pertain to a prior period.























Schedule B



























Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Three Months Ended July 31, 2021, August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019

























The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.























































Quarter 2

Quarter 2

Quarter 2



July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

August 3, 2019





Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts) Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 10,874 $0.74



$(18,924) ($1.33)



$ 793 $0.05



























Asset impairments and other adjustments:























Retail store asset impairment charges $ 1,410 1,200 0.08

$1,733 1,313 0.09

$ 731 451 0.03

Professional fees related to the actions of a shareholder activist 6,238 4,393 0.30

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Expenses related to new HQ building 1,157 813 0.06

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Insurance gain (578) (408) (0.03)

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy - - 0.00

(616) (463) (0.03)

- - 0.00

Loss on lease terminations - - 0.00

- - 0.00

1,044 717 0.04

Gain on Hurricane Maria - - 0.00

- - 0.00

- 2 0.00

Total asset impairments and other adjustments $ 8,227 5,998 0.41

$1,117 850 0.06

$1,775 1,170 0.07



























Income tax expense adjustments:























Tax impact share based awards

(1,747) (0.12)



1,129 0.08



(54) 0.00

Other tax items

196 0.02



(471) (0.04)



547 0.03

Total income tax expense adjustments

(1,551) (0.10)



658 0.04



493 0.03



























Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1)and(2)

$ 15,321 $1.05



$(17,416) ($1.23)



$2,456 $0.15





















































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 is 25.1%, 23.0% and 45.2%, respectively.





(2)EPS reflects 14.6 million, 14.2 million and 16.0 million share count for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2020 and excludes common stock equivalents in the second quarter of Fiscal 2021 due to the loss from continuing operations.















































































Genesco Inc.

















Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) and Selling and Administrative Expenses

















Three Months Ended July 31, 2021, August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019













































Quarter 2 - July 31, 2021



















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group $ 30,368 $ - $ 30,368

















Schuh Group 3,623 - 3,623

















Johnston & Murphy Group 3,951 - 3,951

















Licensed Brands 991 - 991

















Corporate and Other (26,032) 8,227 (17,805)

















Total Operating Income $ 12,901 $ 8,227 $ 21,128

















% of sales 2.3%

3.8%













































Quarter 2 - August 1, 2020



















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group $ 10,160 $ (263) $ 9,897

















Schuh Group (6,838) - (6,838)

















Johnston & Murphy Group (18,243) (96) (18,339)

















Licensed Brands (1,222) (39) (1,261)

















Corporate and Other (5,851) 1,515 (4,336)

















Total Operating Loss $ (21,994) $ 1,117 $ (20,877)

















% of sales -5.6%

-5.3%













































Quarter 2 - August 3, 2019



















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group $ 11,329 $ - $ 11,329

















Schuh Group 39 - 39

















Johnston & Murphy Group 1,518 - 1,518

















Licensed Brands (251) - (251)

















Corporate and Other (9,673) 1,775 (7,898)

















Total Operating Income $ 2,962 $ 1,775 $ 4,737

















% of sales 0.6%

1.0%







































































Quarter 2

















In Thousands July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019

















Selling and administrative expenses, as reported $ 252,551 $ 187,261 $ 231,796











































Expenses related to new HQ building (1,157) - -

















Change in vacation policy - 616 -

















Total adjustments (1,157) 616 -

















Adjusted selling and administrative expenses $ 251,394 $ 187,877 $ 231,796

















% of sales 45.3% 48.0% 47.6%



















Schedule B

Genesco Inc. Adjustments to Reported Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Six Months Ended July 31, 2021, August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019



























The Company believes that disclosure of earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and operating income (loss) adjusted for the items not reflected in the previously announced expectations will be meaningful to investors, especially in light of the impact of such items on the results.





























































Six Months

Six Months

Six Months





July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020

August 3, 2019







Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share



Net of Per Share

In Thousands (except per share amounts)

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Pretax Tax Amounts

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations, as reported



$ 19,768 $1.35



$(153,548) ($10.86)



$7,263 $0.43





























Asset impairments and other adjustments:

























Retail store asset impairment charges

$ 1,824 1,526 0.10

$ 4,775 3,541 0.25

$1,038 663 0.04

Professional fees related to the actions of a shareholder activist 8,494 5,993 0.41

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Expenses related to new HQ building

1,754 1,237 0.09

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Insurance gain

(578) (408) (0.03)

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

Trademark impairment

- - 0.00

5,260 5,153 0.36

- - 0.00

Goodwill impairment

- - 0.00

79,259 79,259 5.60

- - 0.00

Release Togast earnout

- - 0.00

(441) (323) (0.02)

- - 0.00

Change in vacation policy

- - 0.00

(1,232) (914) (0.06)

- - 0.00

Loss on lease terminations

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

44 28 0.00

Gain on Hurricane Maria

- - 0.00

- - 0.00

(38) (24) 0.00

Total asset impairments and other adjustments

$ 11,494 8,348 0.57

$87,621 86,716 6.13

$1,044 667 0.04





























Income tax expense adjustments:

























Tax impact share based awards



(1,747) (0.12)



1,129 0.08



(54) 0.00

Other tax items



596 0.04



(3,161) (0.22)



489 0.02

Total income tax expense adjustments



(1,151) (0.08)



(2,032) (0.14)



435 0.02





























Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(1)and(2)

$ 26,965 $1.84



$ (68,864) ($4.87)



$8,365 $0.49

























































(1)The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 is 30.1%, 25.8% and 36.1%, respectively.





(2)EPS reflects 14.7 million, 14.1 million and 16.9 million share count for the first six months of Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which includes common stock equivalents in the first six months of Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2020 and excludes common stock equivalents in the first six months of Fiscal 2021 due to the loss from continuing operations.





















































































Genesco Inc.

















Adjustments to Reported Operating Income (Loss) and Selling and Administrative Expenses

















Six Months Ended July 31, 2021, August 1, 2020 and August 3, 2019

















































Six Months July 31, 2021





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ 63,492 $ - $ 63,492

















Schuh Group

(224) - (224)

















Johnston & Murphy Group

771 - 771

















Licensed Brands

3,552 - 3,552

















Corporate and Other

(39,163) 11,494 (27,669)

















Total Operating Income

$ 28,428 $ 11,494 $ 39,922

















% of sales

2.6%

3.6%

















































Six Months August 1, 2020





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ (26,923) $ (526) $ (27,449)

















Schuh Group

(21,924) - (21,924)

















Johnston & Murphy Group

(27,827) (192) (28,019)

















Licensed Brands

(3,723) (78) (3,801)

















Goodwill Impairment

(79,259) 79,259 -

















Corporate and Other

(18,356) 9,158 (9,198)

















Total Operating Loss

$ (178,012) $ 87,621 $ (90,391)

















% of sales

-26.6%

-13.5%

















































Six Months August 3, 2019





















Operating Asset Impair Adj Operating

















In Thousands

Income (Loss) & Other Adj Income (Loss)

















Journeys Group

$ 30,305 $ - $ 30,305

















Schuh Group

(5,389) - (5,389)

















Johnston & Murphy Group

6,624 - 6,624

















Licensed Brands

178 - 178

















Corporate and Other

(19,672) 1,044 (18,628)

















Total Operating Income

$ 12,046 $ 1,044 $ 13,090

















% of sales

1.2%

1.3%













































































Six Months

















In Thousands

July 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 August 3, 2019

















Selling and administrative expenses, as reported

$ 492,016 $ 376,303 $ 468,351













































Expenses related to new HQ building

(1,754) - -

















Change in vacation policy

- 1,232 -

















Total adjustments

(1,754) 1,232 -

















Adjusted selling and administrative expenses

$ 490,262 $ 377,535 $ 468,351

















% of sales

44.8% 56.3% 47.7%



















