Genesco Inc. To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results And Hold Conference Call On May 31, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the first quarter fiscal 2020 on May 31, 2019, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results for up to one year.

In addition, a summary of the first quarter results and guidance will be available on the Genesco website on May 31, 2019 , at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,500 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com , www.journeyskidz.com , www.journeys.ca , www.schuh.co.uk , www.littleburgundyshoes.com , www.johnstonmurphy.com , www.trask.com , and www.dockersshoes.com . In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com .

