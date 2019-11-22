Genesco Inc. To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results And Hold Conference Call On December 6, 2019

Genesco Inc.

Nov 22, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 on December 6, 2019, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,490 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com.  In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

CONTACT: Financial Contacts: Mel Tucker, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Genesco Inc., (615) 367-7465, mtucker@genesco.com; Dave Slater, Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and IR, Genesco Inc., (615) 367-7604, dslater@genesco.com; Media Contact: Claire McCall, Director, Corporate Relations, Genesco Inc., (615) 367-8283, cmccall@genesco.com

