Genesco Strengthens Board With Appointments of Three New Independent Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) ("Genesco" or the "Company") today announced the appointments of three new independent directors, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deckers Brands, Angel Martinez; Chief Financial Officer of Valvoline Inc. and former Chief Financial Officer of DSW Inc., Mary Meixelsperger; and former Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply Company, Greg Sandfort, to the Genesco Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Current directors Kathleen Mason and Marty Dickens will retire from the Board at the start of Genesco's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), at which time the Board will be comprised of nine directors. These updates and changes are part of Genesco's ongoing Board refreshment program and align with its commitment to diversity and new perspectives. Following the Annual Meeting, a majority of Genesco's directors will have been appointed since 2019, four of Genesco's dedicated and longer-serving directors will have retired over the same period, and the average tenure on the Board will be five years. These changes strengthen the skillset, enhance the diversity, and substantially reduce the average tenure of Genesco's Board.

Matthew Diamond, Genesco's Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee, said, "Genesco is committed to maintaining a highly engaged, independent Board, and we regularly evaluate Board composition to ensure it reflects the right mix of skills and experience to help support the Company's future direction and continued growth. Since last fall, we have intensified our Board development process and have been considering and evaluating potential candidates, including John Lambros whom we added to the Board in October. As part of this ongoing effort, we are thrilled to welcome Angel, Mary and Greg to the Board, all of whom bring years of public company leadership and deep expertise in the retail sector, including footwear, having managed and optimized successful brand portfolios and driven significant value creation at their respective companies. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Kathleen and Marty for their service, dedication and commitment to Genesco and all of our stakeholders. Their unwavering support and contributions over the years have been immeasurable, and we know they will remain part of our Genesco family."

Mimi Vaughn, Board Chair, President and CEO of Genesco, added, "I am also delighted to welcome Angel, Mary and Greg to Genesco, three seasoned retail and brand executives who bring tremendous knowledge and experience into the boardroom and whose perspectives will be invaluable as we work to accelerate Genesco's transformation as a footwear focused company and capitalize on synergies to drive growth and profitability across our portfolio. At a unique and dynamic time in the retail industry, we are proud to bring on directors of their caliber and look forward to their many contributions. I'd also like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Kathleen and Marty, who have been exemplary directors and have given so much to Genesco. They have both played an instrumental role in the success of the company, and their collaboration and guidance will be greatly missed."

Among other skillsets as a former CEO, Mr. Martinez brings expertise in business transformation, corporate strategy, product and marketing innovation and an esteemed track record of recognizing and shaping trends with multiple brands in the footwear industry over his 40-plus year career. Mr. Martinez said, "Genesco's management team and Board have developed a strong footwear focused strategy that has positioned the Company extremely well to succeed in a complex and ever-changing environment. I am excited to be joining the Board and to be part of Genesco's continued evolution."

Ms. Meixelsperger brings to Genesco a wealth of experience in capital allocation, finance, accounting, portfolio optimization, regulatory reporting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, risk management, business development, strategic planning and information technology stemming from her tenures as CFO of multiple private and public companies. Ms. Meixelsperger said, "Genesco's well-positioned and diverse retail portfolio, paired with the Company's shared operations, technology and services, present compelling omni-channel growth prospects that I believe will continue to drive strong financial performance. I am thrilled to join the Genesco Board at this exciting time for the Company."

With a career spanning over 40 years, Mr. Sandfort has held a number of senior executive positions in the retail industry and brings a depth of knowledge of all facets of strategic growth, shareholder value creation and the business, including merchandising, marketing, brand management, operations, strategic planning, human capital and resource management and logistics. Mr. Sandfort said, "I am pleased to join Genesco's Board alongside an experienced and diverse set of directors and look forward to collaborating with Mimi and her team to build on their progress and momentum coming out of the pandemic. Genesco's commitment to product innovation, to building deep customer relationships, and to investing in future growth make this a unique and desirable company to join."

In addition to Ms. Meixelsperger and Messrs. Martinez and Sandfort, six of Genesco's incumbent directors, who collectively bring significant leadership experience, financial, strategic and retail expertise, and track records of building enduring brands and creating sustainable value for shareholders, will stand for reelection at the Company's Annual Meeting.

These incumbent directors include:

Mimi Vaughn , President, CEO and Board Chair since 2020 and a driving force in leading Genesco's long-term footwear focused strategy;

, President, CEO and Board Chair since 2020 and a driving force in leading Genesco's long-term footwear focused strategy; Matthew Diamond , Lead Independent Director since 2019 and an investor, entrepreneur and operator, has managed some of the largest retail and media youth brands of the last 25 years, such as Delia's, "Gossip Girl," and Channel One Media, driven creative youth-oriented marketing and brand innovations and has deep digital media expertise;

, Lead Independent Director since 2019 and an investor, entrepreneur and operator, has managed some of the largest retail and media youth brands of the last 25 years, such as Delia's, "Gossip Girl," and Channel One Media, driven creative youth-oriented marketing and brand innovations and has deep digital media expertise; Joanna Barsh , Chair of the Compensation Committee, Senior Partner Emeritus at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company with strategic, retail, consumer and organization performance expertise, and a respected advocate for women in the workplace;

, Chair of the Compensation Committee, Senior Partner Emeritus at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company with strategic, retail, consumer and organization performance expertise, and a respected advocate for women in the workplace; John Lambros , an active advisor to and operator in the digital media and emerging technology markets, with deep experience in M&A, recapitalizations, debt offerings and other transactions;

, an active advisor to and operator in the digital media and emerging technology markets, with deep experience in M&A, recapitalizations, debt offerings and other transactions; Thurgood Marshall, Jr. , an expert in corporate governance, ethics and risk management who brings extensive government and private sector experience and plays a central role in Genesco's diversity initiatives and stakeholder relations oversight; and

, an expert in corporate governance, ethics and risk management who brings extensive government and private sector experience and plays a central role in Genesco's diversity initiatives and stakeholder relations oversight; and Kevin McDermott , Chair of the Audit Committee with significant experience in auditing and SEC reviews as well as business financial planning, having retired as Partner at KPMG after serving at the firm for 33 years.

With the nomination of Genesco's nine-member slate, the Board has the skills and qualifications that best enable it to oversee and support the implementation of the Company's footwear focused strategy, including diversity in professional and personal experience, background, race, gender and age, which promote fresh perspectives and new ideas. Collectively, the Board has deep experience in areas critical to enhancing oversight and bolstering Genesco's business, such as: retail and specialty retail, e-commerce, branding and marketing, C-Suite leadership, public company board expertise, financial literacy and accounting, capital allocation, digital and omni-channel marketing, technological expertise, supply chain management, operations and strategy, portfolio management, navigating business transformations, human capital management, corporate governance and ethics, risk oversight, regulatory affairs and experience with M&A, joint ventures, divestitures and other corporate transactions. The Board is well positioned to serve the short and long-term needs of the Company and its shareholders in the rapidly evolving retail industry.

Response to Legion Partners' Nominees

In addition, after careful consideration and due diligence from Genesco's Board and Nominating and Governance Committee, the Board has unanimously determined not to nominate any of the seven candidates assembled by Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC ("Legion"). The Committee noted, among other concerns, that Legion's candidates lack the relevant skills, experience, track records and leadership to serve on Genesco's Board. Throughout Genesco's Board refreshment process, which intensified last year prior to Legion's recent investment and current campaign, the Company has repeatedly offered Legion an opportunity to participate but Legion has consistently rebuffed Genesco's efforts to engage constructively and has repeatedly pressed Genesco to replace a majority of its Board at this year's Annual Meeting. Legion has also declined to engage with Genesco about Legion's director candidates or their slate's qualifications, nor would Legion allow their candidates to be interviewed, including by the internationally recognized global leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder, which has been supporting the Board's self-assessment, board development and potential nominee review process.

Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement

The Company also intends today to file its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with Genesco's Annual Meeting. The date of the Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled. Important information related to the Annual Meeting can be found at www.GenescoDrivingValue.com. Shareholders and other interested parties are encouraged to register on the site to receive real-time updates. Additional materials and information will be published as they become available. Detailed information about Genesco's director nominees will be included in the Company's preliminary proxy statement.

Bank of America Securities is serving as financial advisor to the Company and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC are serving as legal advisors.

About Angel Martinez

Mr. Martinez most recently served as chief executive officer of Deckers Brands from 2005 until his retirement in 2016, during which he oversaw revenue growth of 600%+ and EBITDA growth of 340%+ through his last fiscal year, while share price increased by over 350% over his tenure at Deckers. During this time, Deckers, best known for its iconic brands including UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra, was named "Company of the Year" by Footwear News and Footwear Plus and named "Best Places to Work" by Outside Magazine in five separate years. While at Deckers, Mr. Martinez helped grow its investments in its direct-to-consumer platform and enhanced its omni-channel capabilities allowing Deckers to increasingly engage existing and prospective consumers in a more connected environment. Mr. Martinez previously served as President and CEO of The Rockport Company, where he successfully directed the development and global implementation of a product and marketing program dedicated to broadening the brand franchise to a younger consumer, as well as achieving significant sales and profit increases. Earlier in his career, Mr. Martinez served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Reebok portfolio of brands, where as an early employee, his vision was instrumental in the creation of the Reebok Brand worldwide. Mr. Martinez has experience serving on public company boards, including as a director of Tupperware Brands Corporation from 1998 to 2020 and Chairman of the Board of Deckers Brands from 2008 to 2017.

About Mary Meixelsperger

Ms. Meixelsperger has served as Chief Financial Officer of Valvoline Inc. since 2016, where she is responsible for Valvoline's global financial and information technology organizations. During her tenure, Valvoline's retail footprint has grown by almost 50% and system-wide retail sales have almost doubled. Ms. Meixelsperger played a key role in Valvoline's successful IPO, leading efforts to implement standalone public reporting processes and procedures, and she led the development of a three-year information technology strategic roadmap. From May 2014 to June 2016 Ms. Meixelsperger served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DSW Inc., a leading branded footwear and accessories omni-channel retailer that operates over 500 stores in the U.S., as well as DSW.com, a fully managed e-commerce site. At DSW, Ms. Meixelsperger played a key role in the development of omni-channel demand and fulfillment reporting to drive greater understanding of profitability by fulfillment source at DSW. Prior to DSW, she served as Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer at Shopko Stores, where she led successful business growth for the $3 billion retailer. She began her career in public accounting at Arthur Young and Co.

About Greg Sandfort

Most recently, Mr. Sandfort served as Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply Company from May 2016 to January 2020 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply from December 2012 to May 2016, where he oversaw revenue growth of 100%+ and EBITDA growth of 150%+ through his last fiscal year, while share price increased by over 100% over his tenure at Tractor Supply. Mr. Sandfort played a critical role in implementing Tractor Supply's ONETractor initiative, an omni-channel strategy that helped Tractor Supply significantly outperform the industry. Prior to joining Tractor Supply, Mr. Sandfort served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Michaels Stores, Inc. Mr. Sandfort has experience serving on public company boards, including as lead director at WD-40 since 2020 (director since 2011) and as a director at Kirkland's from 2017 to 2019.

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,455 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

