Genesee 12 Horse Ale is Back for a Limited Time!Fan Favorite Emerges from the Genesee Vault by Popular Demand

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesee Brewery announced that a true fan favorite is galloping back to shelves. Genesee 12 Horse Ale is finally making its long-awaited return! Thanks to an overwhelming wave of demand from fans on social media, the return of 12 Horse Ale marks the first release from the "Genesee Vault," a new initiative that celebrates the brewery's storied past by reintroducing its most beloved brews.

Genesee 12 Horse Ale makes it's triumphant return to market.

The Genesee Vault: Unlocking Nostalgia, One Brew at a Time, with 12 Horse Ale Leading the Charge

Through the "Genesee Vault," the brewery plans to take fans on a nostalgic journey through the brewery's rich heritage with each Vault release. Beer enthusiasts can expect to rediscover the timeless flavors that have shaped Genesee's legacy. When there's mention of the "Genesee Vault," fans can expect the return of an iconic brew that celebrates Genesee's past.

"The Genesee Vault is a long time coming," said Tiffany Bowman, brand manager for Genesee. "There are so many delicious legacy recipes from Genesee's past. It only felt right that 12 Horse Ale leads the charge as the first release from the Genesee Vault."

12 Horse Ale, first brewed in 1933 just as Prohibition came to an end, quickly became a staple for beer lovers across generations. 12 Horse Ale is brewed with six-row barley malt, hops from the Yakima Valley, and Genesee's proprietary top-fermenting ale yeast. This yeast was brough to the brewery in 1933 from England and has been used in brewing Genesee ales ever since.

"For this Genesee Vault release, we've brewed 1,500 barrels of 12 Horse Ale to meet the high demand," said Bowman.

Genesee Superfans Flood Social Media with Hundreds of Comments Demanding 12 Horse Ale

Since 1878, Genesee has nurtured a cult-like following of loyal drinkers who have kept the brand alive and thriving. This passionate community doesn't just enjoy Genesee beer —they actively rally for the return of their all-time favorites. Superfans have consistently filled the brewery's social feeds with calls for 12 Horse Ale to make a comeback. Hundreds of comments requesting 12 Horse Ale have been posted in the past year alone.

"At Genesee, we're always listening to what our fans have to say," said Tiffany Bowman, brand manager for Genesee. "Seeing the continuous outpour of love for this beer, we knew we had to bring it back. We're so grateful for the opportunity to connect today's Genesee beer drinkers with our older recipes."

12 Horse Ale will be available in stores as early as this week in 12 packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft at select locations. Genesee fans can also explore a wealth of 12 Horse Ale memorabilia, history, and exclusive merchandise at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester, NY.

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewing Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/ For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

Always drink responsibly.

CONTACT:

Correna Dolce

[email protected]

(585) 329-2961

SOURCE Genesee Brewing Company