Genesee Brewery Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Iconic Keg Tree Lighting

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesee Brewery's Iconic Keg Tree will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a tree lighting party at the Genesee Brew House, 25 Cataract St., Rochester, NY 14605 on Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thousands of spectators and Genesee enthusiasts are expected to join in festivities that will include the lighting of a three-story tree, constructed from 650 empty beer kegs wrapped in 25,000 twinkling lights. Holiday music, food trucks and plenty of ice-cold Genesee beer is available throughout the event. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. No pets allowed.

Genesee Brewery’s Keg Tree Lighting is one of Rochester’s most beloved holiday traditions, drawing thousands of attendees each year. This year's tree will feature 650 empty beer kegs stacked to impressive heights and wrapped in 25,000 twinkling lights. Mark your calendars for Friday, December 6, 2024, as this year's celebration promises to be bigger and brighter than ever. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Genesee or new to the tradition, it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!

"We love our hometown of Rochester and people have shown their commitment to Genesee over our long history here," said Tiffany Bowman, Genesee brand manager. "We're gathering together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the most iconic holiday tradition in New York state – Genesee's Keg Tree Lighting."

Dean Jones, Genesee Brew House brewmaster, will light the tree.

"Genesee Keg Tree has been bringing people together for 10 years now. We will raise our glass to the 10th anniversary of our three-story tree and toast the generations of people, traditions and fun that happens when we gather in the cold with a Genesee beer in-hand," said Bowman.

10th Anniversary Genesee Keg Tree Lighting Event Highlights:

Keg Tree Lighting: The countdown begins at 6:30 p.m. and the epic Keg Tree Lighting follows, which includes the lights twinkling to popular holiday favorites, animated on a lighted board.

Music, Food and Entertainment: The event features eight food trucks, four beer trucks and the event's signature Keg Tree Ale, a cinnamon version of the iconic Genesee Cream Ale, as well as a classic, fan-favorite Genesee 12-Horse Ale, which is back in cans due to popular demand. Holiday music will play throughout the night.

New 10th Anniversary Genesee Keg Tree Merchandise: Commemorative merchandise will be available throughout the event and include collectibles like Genesee branded mistletoe.

Holiday Photography Opportunities: Guests can pose in an oversized red sleigh, hand crafted by Genesee's union carpenters or in front of a lighted 12-Horse Ale sign! There will also be plenty of other social moments throughout the event!

Parking: Attendees are encouraged to use a ride share service. If parking, please use the High Falls Garage since there will be limited spots available around the brewery.

Situated next to the largest urban waterfall in the U.S., the Genesee Keg Tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season, making it a must-see attraction for locals and visitors alike. Attendees are encouraged to capture and share their experience by tagging @GeneseeBrewery on social media.

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewing Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/ For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

Always drink responsibly.

Media Contact:

Carla Mancuso

(585) 317-9268

[email protected]

SOURCE Genesee Brewing Company