Genesee Brewery Introduces First Ever "Sum-all" Seasonal Beer: Black Cherry Vanilla Kellerbier!

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesee Brewery recently announced that it has invented a new season, a New Yorker's perfect season, sum-all. Sum-all is the season between August and October where New Yorkers beg for sweater weather while savoring the last days of summer. And in true Genesee fashion, brewery officials announced the first official sum-all beer: Genesee Black Cherry Vanilla Kellerbier! Black Cherry Vanilla Kellerbier will be available later this week in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft at select locations.

"Just when you thought summer couldn't get any hotter, Genesee is throwing on the flannel in August and kicking off sum-all with zero regrets. Our Black Cherry Vanilla Kellerbier bridges the seasons perfectly, that's why we've declared it our first ever sum-all beer," said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee. "It showcases the tart sweetness of black cherry and a hint of smooth vanilla, all balanced in a crisp, unfiltered kellerbier that's refreshing enough to drink in the heat."

Additionally, Genny fans can find limited-edition Black Cherry Vanilla Kellerbier sum-all merchandise at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester.

It's Officially Sum-all Starting August 1

Genesee is leaning into its tradition of releasing seasonal beers before you can even flip your calendar by crafting the new, official sum-all season.

"Sum-all is all about celebrating the best of both seasons and embracing the juxtaposition this time of year offers. Fall beer in August? Makes sense to Genesee! Flannel swim trunks? You got it. Maple hot dogs? Well, you decide… Genesee is all about giving the people what they want," said Benning. "And while we don't control the weather or the thermostat, Genesee can offer liquid relief, no matter the season!"

Follow Genesee on social media @GeneseeBrewery and share your sum-all moments with #GennySumAll to be part of redefining seasonal sips.

