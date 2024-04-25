Genesee Brewery Rolls Out NEW Mango Peach Kolsch, A New Summer Fling for Ruby Red Kolsch-Loving Beer Fans!

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesee Brewery announced a brand-new summer fling for fans of its Specialty line of Kolsch beers - Mango Peach Kolsch! With its natural mango and peach flavors, this crisp blonde ale is the new perfect cooler companion to Genesee's fan favorite, Ruby Red Kolsch. Ruby Red Kolsch is currently available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and tall 24-ounce cans! Mango Peach Kolsch will set sail to retail shelves later this week in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and will be on draft at select locations.

Genesee Brewing Company Announces NEW Mango Peach Kolsch.

"Our Specialty line has quickly gained a cult following, specifically our Kolsch beers," said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee. "Our brewers love crafting new brews! We like to call Mango Peach Kolsch Ruby Red Kolsch's perfect summer match."

The Captain Brings A "Mango Peach Beach" to the Genesee Brew House Beer Garden!

This summer, Genesee is bringing the beach to you with the "Mango Peach Beach!" Located at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester, N.Y., Genny drinkers will be immersed in a beachy environment while enjoying a pint of Mango Peach Kolsch or Ruby Red Kolsch as the Brew House transforms its beer garden into the "Mango Peach Beach."

For dates and details, follow @geneseebrewhouse and @geneseebrewery on social media.

Last year, Genesee transformed the beer garden to a tropical oasis called the "Brew House Bungalow," that drew over 2,500 visitors throughout the summer months.

While visiting the Genesee Brew House, beer lovers can pick up new Genesee Kolsch swag featuring the quirky, boat-loving, pipe-smoking captain. Mango Peach Kolsch merchandise is also available for purchase.

About Mango Peach Kolsch

Inspired by the refreshing taste of Ruby Red Kolsch, Mango Peach Kolsch is the perfect complimentary beverage for the summer. This crisp, boldly flavored ale provides a subtly sweet combination of mango and peach that provides a balanced taste that everyone will love!

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com. The Genesee Brewing Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/

Always drink responsibly.



