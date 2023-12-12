Genesee Brewery's Three-Story Keg Tree is Must-See Holiday Tradition in Upstate New York

News provided by

Genesee Brewing Company

12 Dec, 2023, 09:06 ET

532 Kegs Stacked 30 feet high, wrapped with 24,000 twinkling lights attracts thousands of beer lovers from near and far.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesee Brewery's three-story Keg Tree is a holiday tradition that shouldn't be missed. Throughout the season thousands of beer lovers descend upon Rochester, New York to catch a glimpse of this unique tree made entirely of 532 kegs stacked 30-feet high and wrapped with 24,000 lights! Since 2014, a crew of Genesee Brewery employees assemble and decorate the tree, as well as program the lights to holiday music.

Continue Reading
Genesee Brewery's 2023 Keg Tree
Genesee Brewery's 2023 Keg Tree

"This is a beer lovers' ultimate holiday tradition – bundle up, gather around a tree made of kegs and enjoy a cold Genesee beer with your friends," said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee. "Who could ask for a more perfect way to celebrate the holiday season?"

Situated next to the largest urban waterfall in the U.S., the Genesee Keg Tree will remain lit throughout the entirety of the season at the Genesee Brew House located on Cataract Street next to the iconic Genesee Brewery in Rochester, New York. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Genesee Brew House to enjoy beer and food, along with Genesee Brewery history and artifacts while shopping in the retail store. Genesee fans can also enjoy a cold pint or a flight of beer at the Tasting Bar and get a peek of the Pilot Brewery led by award-winning brewmaster Dean Jones.

Visitors can share their Keg Tree photos and Genesee Brew House experience by tagging @GeneseeBrewery on social media.

About Genesee Brewing Company
Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewing Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/ For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com.

Always drink responsibly.

CONTACT:
Correna Dolce
[email protected]
585-329-2961

SOURCE Genesee Brewing Company

Also from this source

Genesee Announces the Winner of its FIRST EVER Specialty Beer Chosen by Fans!

Genesee Announces the Winner of its FIRST EVER Specialty Beer Chosen by Fans!

The people have spoken! After an electrifying campaign and more than 10,500 Genesee fans flocking to the local polls, the moment we've all been...
Proud of America's Workforce? Drink Genesee Beer This Labor Day!

Proud of America's Workforce? Drink Genesee Beer This Labor Day!

As you celebrate this Labor Day, please enjoy a Genesee beer! Brewery officials are urging people to honor America's workforce this Labor Day...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.