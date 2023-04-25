Genesee Brewery's Tropical Pineapple Kolsch Returns, Mixing it Up as Ruby Red Kolsch's Perfect Combination Companion.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Captain delivers… again! Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is now available in stores. Genesee Brewery's Tropical Pineapple Kolsch celebrates its second year, after scoring the number one spot in the Brand-New Category in Upstate New York* in 2022. With its tropical pineapple flavor, this bright golden ale has quickly become the perfect companion to Genesee's modern classic, Ruby Red Kolsch. Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft at select locations.

Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is now available.

"When we launched Tropical Pineapple Kolsch, we worried that it would cannibalize sales of Ruby Red Kolsch. But the exact opposite happened," said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee brand director. "Fans purchased Tropical Pineapple Kolsch right alongside Ruby Red Kolsch, leading to the creation of a brand-new beer dubbed the "Captain's Mix."





The Ultimate "Captain's Mix"

After the launch of Tropical Pineapple Kolsch, Genesee fans started combining Tropical Pineapple and Ruby Red Kolsch to create what Genesee now calls the "Captain's Mix." Fans became their own brewmaster, combining both Kolsches into one glass. The amount of each Kolsch added is up to the individual, but the result is the same for everyone; a personally customized and balanced tropical summer beer.

The Genesee Brew House recently adopted the consumer trend. People can now try a "Captain's Mix," at the Brew House. While there, consumers can also pick up new Genesee Kolsch swag featuring the quirky, boat-loving, pipe-smoking captain. Tropical Pineapple Kolsch merchandise is available for purchase.

*Source: IRI Unify, Upstate NY – MULO, $ Sales for new brand launches, L4W ending 5-15-22, TTL Beer, FMB, & Cider.

About Tropical Pineapple Kolsch

Tropical Pineapple Kolsch has a perfect addition of tropical pineapple flavor to complement this bright golden ale's bready malt body and mild hop bitterness. In 19th century Germany, a new style of beer began to appear around the ports of Cologne. Inspired by our German brewing lineage, we set out to brew a new and just-as-refreshing companion to our modern classic, Ruby Red Kolsch. Prost!

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

Always drink responsibly.

-30-

CONTACT:

Correna Dolce

[email protected]

(585) 329-2961

SOURCE Genesee Brewery