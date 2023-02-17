Genesee Leans on Crowdsourcing for Next Specialty Beer

Fans Can Vote Genesee for '23; Online Polls and Voting Booths Now Open

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's an election we can all get behind. Vote Genesee for '23! For the first time, fans will choose the new Genesee Specialty beer by voting. Genny-lovers can flock to the polls now through March 31 with voting available in-person at the Genesee Brew House and online at geneseebeer.com/geneseefor23. To cast a ballot, fans can also follow Genesee on social media @geneseebrewery and discover additional pop-up voting booths across Rochester and Buffalo.

Genesee Crowdsourced Specialty Beer

"People have created the Genesee story for generations. Now we're looking for our most loyal fans to help us create our next beer," said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director. "We are a regional brewery, which gives us the opportunity to engage our community and brew them what they want. And that's what we plan on doing so cast your vote and let your voice be heard!"

There are four beers vying for a spot in the Genesee Specialty line that also includes New York state's favorite summer beer, Ruby Red Kolsch. All four 'candidates' embrace a crisp and delicious cold weather agenda. Here's what's on the beer ballot:

Pear Cinnamon

A light and refreshing ale with hints of warm cinnamon and sweet pear promises to delight no matter the fickle weather of winter.

An ale that will deliver bright flavors of blood orange, lime, lemon, and tangerine to the forefront of a smooth ale base, offering a refreshing change to a cooler season.

This beer pledges to bring together a bevy of berries in an ale like no other. Light, refreshing notes of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, and elderberry complement pale malts and subtle hop notes.

The subtle, yet instantly recognizable flavor of apple in ale is ready to be picked. This beer aims to deliver a balanced drinking experience that will have you coming back for more all season long.

The new Genesee Specialty beer will be available in late 2023 across NY, PA, NC, VA, MA, FL, MD, NJ, VT and OH.

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

Always drink responsibly.

