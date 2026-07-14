Geneseeq Canada Named First Genomic Testing Partner in UHN's SHERLOCK Study

Collaboration supports genomic profiling and molecular monitoring research within one of Canada's largest prospective cancer genomics and molecular residual disease studies

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geneseeq Technology Inc. (Geneseeq Canada) is pleased to announce its support of cancer research initiatives at University Health Network (UHN), Canada's leading research hospital, which includes Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, recognized as one of the world's top 10 cancer centres (Newsweek). One of the major initiatives included in this collaboration is the SHERLOCK study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT07524114), a large-scale prospective cancer research platform at UHN's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Through its collaboration with UHN investigators, Geneseeq Canada is providing genomic testing, molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring capabilities, and support for precision oncology translational research in Canada, including genomic testing and molecular monitoring services for approximately 1,000 patients participating in the SHERLOCK study.

The study is expected to enroll approximately 7,000 patients over five years across multiple solid tumours and hematologic malignancies. By following patients over time and analyzing tumour tissue and blood samples, SHERLOCK aims to better understand treatment response, disease recurrence, and cancer evolution, while evaluating how genomic technologies may help inform future cancer care.

For selected participants enrolled in the SHERLOCK program, Geneseeq technologies may be used for specific genomic profiling and molecular monitoring activities, where applicable and depending on study needs and sample availability. For participants with solid tumours, baseline tumour tissue samples may be analyzed using GeneseeqPrime®, Geneseeq's comprehensive genomic profiling assay, to characterize the molecular features of their cancers. Longitudinal blood samples may be analyzed using Shielding® Ultra, Geneseeq's molecular monitoring technology designed to track cancer-related signals with high sensitivity over time using either matched tumour tissue information or blood samples alone. For participants with hematologic malignancies, genomic analyses may be performed using Hemasalus®, Geneseeq's comprehensive genomic profiling assay for blood cancers.

"Canada has played an important role in Geneseeq's journey," said Dr. Xue Wu, CEO of Geneseeq Canada. "We are pleased to support Canadian-led cancer research through the SHERLOCK program and honoured to become its first commercial genomic testing partner. Our participation reflects Geneseeq's long-term commitment to advancing the scientific understanding of cancer genomics and MRD while supporting research that may ultimately benefit patients."

"Advancing precision oncology requires close collaboration between academic institutions, healthcare systems, and industry partners," said Dr. Lillian Siu, Clinician and Senior Scientist at UHN's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. "One of the biggest challenges in cancer care is knowing whether curative treatment has truly eliminated cancer or whether the disease remains and may return. Through SHERLOCK, we are following patients over time and combining genomic analyses with clinical outcomes to better understand treatment response, detect signs of recurrence earlier, and generate evidence that could help guide future approaches to cancer monitoring and care."

SHERLOCK is expected to generate important evidence regarding the biological and clinical significance of molecular residual disease and may help inform future precision oncology strategies, clinical trial design, and biomarker research. It is also one of several ongoing collaborative efforts between Geneseeq and UHN investigators aimed at advancing cancer genomics, early detection, molecular residual disease research, and precision oncology.

About Geneseeq

Geneseeq Technology Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of Geneseeq, a global precision oncology company advancing cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment through next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the company operates CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratory that supports cancer genomic research, precision oncology programs and global clinical collaborations.

As part of the global Geneseeq organization, Geneseeq Technology Inc. provides access to an integrated portfolio spanning comprehensive genomic profiling across tumour types, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, and multi-cancer early detection (MCED) solutions. Its flagship comprehensive genomic profiling assay, GeneseeqPrime®, is FDA-cleared in the United States, CE-IVD marked in Europe, and NMPA-approved in China. The company's Shielding® Ultra MRD assay and Hemasalus® hematological malignancy genomic profiling assay are also CE-IVD marked.

Together with the broader Geneseeq organization, Geneseeq Technology Inc. collaborates with hospitals, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to support precision medicine, translational research, and biomarker-driven therapeutic development.

SOURCE Geneseeq Technology Inc.