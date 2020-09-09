Genesis 2 Project LLC® (G2P) announces the first scientifically-authenticated documentation of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP)

On 4 August, 2020, Primeau Forensics completed the digital media forensic authentication of 37 of G2P's images (.jpeg) and videos (.heic, .mov), including images captured with infrared (IR) technology. The scientific analyses were carried out according to the methodological standards outlined by the Scientific Working Group for Digital Evidence (SWGDE) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Chain of custody documentation of the evidence (digital files and the image-capturing devices) was strictly maintained, from intake to extraction and handling of the data.

These forensically-authenticated copywritten images are now undergoing scientific content analysis. Subsets of the 37 images and videos are being shared with various experts in physics, engineering and intelligence. The first set of 7 (Series I) have been submitted to:

G2P is currently negotiating book rights and the production rights for a 4-segment documentary series. This will focus on the story of its 3-year investigation from Vallito Peak Ranch® in Ojo Caliente, NM (population 450). This 140-acre property is part of the legendary Black Mesa region, inspiration to renowned artist Georgia O'Keefe and landscape photographer Ansel Adams.

Media: [email protected]

To collaborate with Genesis 2 Project, please contact us at: [email protected]

SOURCE Genesis 2 Project LLC