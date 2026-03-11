Genesis AI Hires Former Amazon Leader Vivian Sun to Advance Commercialization

Sun joins as Vice President of Commercial and Strategy to build Genesis AI's

commercialization strategy and global partnerships as the company enters its next

phase.

PARIS and SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis AI, a global full-stack robotics company, today announced that Vivian Sun has joined the company as Vice President of Commercial and Strategy. Sun is a veteran startup builder and former Amazon leader with deep roots in AI, robotics and autonomous driving. She will lead commercialization, go-to-market and strategic partnerships to bring Genesis AI's full-stack general-purpose robotics solutions to market globally.

(Left to Right) Genesis AI co-founders, Theophile Gervet and Zhou Xian, with newly appointed Vice President of Commercial and Strategy, Vivian Sun

Sun brings more than a decade of transformational leadership experience building cutting-edge AI companies. She has built her career defining commercialization strategies in nascent industries and developing the collaboration models needed to bring complex technologies to market. Throughout her career, she has forged strategic partnerships with global Fortune 500 companies in automotive, logistics and manufacturing.

"Vivian has built playbooks for bringing breakthrough technologies from research in emerging industries into real-world deployment," said Zhou Xian, Co-Founder and CEO of Genesis AI. "Her expertise will help our customers transition into the era of physical AI, serving as a trusted partner to accelerate adoption and deliver long-term value to unlock the productivity potential of general-purpose robotics."

Most recently, Sun was Head of Automated Driving at Amazon, where she led strategy and developed hands-on experience integrating frontier technology into large, complex organizations. Previously, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Waabi, a leading physical AI company developing autonomous driving technology. While there, Sun forged their go-to-market strategy and formed strategic partnerships. Prior, she was an early executive at autonomous trucking company TuSimple, where she shaped the company's business model, ecosystem strategy and commercialization roadmap in its formative years. During her tenure, she developed a first-of-its-kind OEM partnership go-to-market strategy and secured thousands of autonomous truck reservations, contributing to the company's $8 billion IPO.

"General-purpose robotics represents one of the most exciting frontiers in technology today, with the potential to unlock unprecedented productivity across the globe," said Sun. "Genesis AI has brought together top tier researchers, engineers and scientists working at the cutting edge of robotics to tackle the biggest challenges in physical AI. This is the company to solve this problem. Genesis AI is entering a pivotal moment as we transition from pioneering our technology to driving commercial adoption across industries."

As Genesis AI continues to expand, the company is ramping up future product introductions and industry collaborations. The company has already raised $105 million in seed funding and is backed by Eclipse, Khosla Ventures, Bpifrance, HSG, and visionary leaders including Eric Schmidt and Xavier Niel, as well as AI pioneers Daniela Rus and Vladlen Koltun.

About Genesis AI

Genesis AI is a global full-stack robotics company pioneering a new universal robotics foundation model and robotics platform. With a mission to unlock unlimited physical labor, Genesis AI empowers the deployment of general-purpose robots to perform the essential physical work that underpins the global economy.

To learn more about Genesis AI, please visit genesis-ai.company.

