GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION INVEST IN YOUTH DEVELOPMENT AND STEAM LEARNING ACROSS THE WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN AREA

Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop at YMCA Alexandria empowers students through hands-on design and innovation

Genesis Gives investment helps underserved youth build life skills through education and tennis

Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $75,000 in grants to advance youth arts education across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation helped strengthen opportunities for young people across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area through a series of investments supporting youth sports, arts education, and hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) learning. Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, delivered a hands-on STEAM workshop to students at YMCA Alexandria and supported the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation's work to provide academic support, life-skills development, and tennis instruction for underserved youth. Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded a total of $75,000 in grants to the Children's Chorus of Washington, Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, and Del Ray Artisans to expand access to youth arts programs.

Kevin Reilly, owner and president, Alexandria Hyundai, meets with students as they present their future mobility concepts during the Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop at YMCA Alexandria in Alexandria, Va., on July 22, 2026. (Photo/Genesis) Students take part in a tennis scrimmage at the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation in Washington, D.C., on July 22, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"Creating opportunities for young people to learn, create, and grow is central to our commitment to the communities we serve," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Through investments in arts education, youth sports, and STEAM programming, we are helping students develop the confidence, creativity, and skills that will support them throughout their lives."

Genesis delivered a STEAM education workshop in partnership with Child Creativity Lab at the YMCA Alexandria, engaging more than 40 elementary school students in an interactive experience focused on future mobility, sustainability, and creative problem solving. Students explored an all-electric Genesis vehicle and designed their own future mobility concepts using upcycled materials.

Genesis also supported youth development through a donation to the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, an organization that provides academic support, life-skills development, and tennis instruction for underserved children throughout Washington, D.C.

As part of this regional effort, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded a cumulative $75,000 in grants to several nonprofit organizations dedicated to enriching the lives of children through arts education. Funding will help expand access to youth arts programming and creative learning opportunities throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Recipients included:

Children's Chorus of Washington: Children's Chorus of Washington empowers K–12 students across the Washington, D.C. region through inclusive music education and performance opportunities that foster artistic excellence and celebrate the value of every voice.

Children's Chorus of Washington empowers K–12 students across the Washington, D.C. region through inclusive music education and performance opportunities that foster artistic excellence and celebrate the value of every voice. Alexandria Symphony Orchestra: ASO Sympatico, a partnership between the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra and Alexandria City Public Schools, provides free, inclusive music education that helps students of all abilities build confidence, develop skills, and experience success through ensemble learning.

ASO Sympatico, a partnership between the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra and Alexandria City Public Schools, provides free, inclusive music education that helps students of all abilities build confidence, develop skills, and experience success through ensemble learning. Del Ray Artisans: Del Ray Artisans engages children and teens in hands-on STEAM learning through interactive classes led by professionals that combine real-world lessons with creative projects.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $3 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $16 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America