GENESIS AND TGR FOUNDATION STRENGTHEN CAREER READINESS AND STEAM EDUCATION FOR STUDENTS IN CALIFORNIA AND PENNSYLVANIA

Programming included a design-focused workshop in California and a STEAM innovation workshop in Pennsylvania

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis announced expanded career readiness and science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) educational programming in partnership with TGR Foundation, reaching students in California and Pennsylvania. Through Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, this initiative broadens access to automotive career pathways for students in under-resourced communities.

Students from the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim visit Genesis Design California for a special tour and design workshop in El Segundo, Calif. on June 12, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"This expansion brings hands-on, career-connected learning opportunities to more students through experiences that introduce automotive design, engineering, creativity, and innovation," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "Through our collaboration with TGR Foundation, students gain exposure to the skills, technologies, and career pathways that support the future of the automotive industry and other STEAM-related fields."

TGR Foundation makes a positive impact on the lives of students through innovative education programs at TGR Learning Labs, including the locations in Anaheim, California, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since 2006, more than 217,000 students and educators have benefited from programming that supports learning and provides access to safe environments where young people can explore their passions and prepare for their future. The programs are designed to help students build the skills, experiences, and confidence needed to navigate their journey from classroom to career.

Genesis Design California in El Segundo, California hosted students from the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim for a tour and hands-on design workshop that introduced career pathways in the automotive industry, including the design and modeling processes behind future Genesis vehicles. Students also explored key elements of the creative process through activities focused on ideation sketching, 3D modeling, and animated movie production.

"Through our partnership with Genesis Motor America, our students are gaining valuable exposure and hands-on experience aligned with innovative careers in the automotive industry," said John Lee, senior vice president, programs, TGR Foundation. "We're grateful for the support of the Genesis team and their commitment to preparing students for the future."

During the STEAM workshop at the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia, students previewed the Genesis GV60 and learned about the Genesis product planning process. Following the vehicle walkaround, the students participated in an imaginative design challenge that encouraged them to create future mobility vehicles using upcycled materials while exploring concepts related to creativity, sustainability, and engineering.

Since 2024, Genesis has supported STEAM workshops that have reached more than 250 students of the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim and the TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia.

TGR Foundation

TGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

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SOURCE Genesis Motor America