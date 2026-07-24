GENESIS HOUSE AND THE GOTHAM FILM & MEDIA INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE INAUGURAL SHORTS FELLOWSHIP WINNERS

Three emerging filmmakers – Shanice Brette, Annie Ning, and April Wen – selected for Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship

Sean Wang, Raven Jackson, Josephine Decker, and Matthew Gross to mentor fellows through critical production phase

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis House and The Gotham Film & Media Institute (The Gotham) today announced the three winners of the inaugural Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship, a program providing finishing support, industry mentorship and exclusive screening opportunities to emerging New York City-based filmmakers.

Genesis House and The Gotham Film & Media Institute celebrate the inaugural Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship in New York City on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Genesis House) (left to right) 2026 Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship fellows April Wen, Annie Ning, and Shanice Brette at Genesis House in New York City. (Photo: Genesis House)

"These filmmakers embody the kind of bold creativity and fresh perspective that Genesis House was created to champion," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Through this fellowship, we're proud to support emerging storytellers at a pivotal moment in their creative journey while fostering a community where ambitious ideas, meaningful collaboration and new voices can thrive."

"By pairing these emerging filmmakers with distinguished mentors, we're providing additional resources at a pivotal moment in the filmmaking process," said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director, The Gotham Film & Media Institute. "We're proud to partner with Genesis House on an initiative that reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunity and elevating distinctive voices in film and media."

The selected projects were chosen from an expansive pool of applicants by The Gotham and Genesis House reviewers for their audacious storytelling and progressive filmmaking vision. The three winning films are:

MUMMA , directed by Shanice Brette

, directed by Shanice Brette The Only Man to Ever Exist , directed by Annie Ning (recently selected for Venice's Orizzonti Short Films International Competition for her film Man Made Lake )

, directed by Annie Ning (recently selected for Venice's Orizzonti Short Films International Competition for her film ) A Natural History, directed by April Wen

Throughout the program, fellows will benefit from one-on-one mentorship with leading voices in the film industry, receiving advice and perspective tailored to their projects.

Fellowship Mentors Include:

Sean Wang, Director ( Dìdi )

) Raven Jackson, Director ( All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt)

Josephine Decker, Director ( The Sky Is Everywhere and the upcoming Chasing Summer )

and the upcoming ) Matthew Gross, Producer, Authentic Brands Group

Through their ongoing partnership, Genesis House and The Gotham are investing in filmmakers at a crucial stage of their creative journey. The fellowship provides emerging artists with the support needed to complete ambitious projects and advance their careers. United by a shared commitment to championing artists and filmmakers in New York City, Genesis House and The Gotham created this fellowship to elevate original voices, foster creative growth and support the future of independent storytelling.

To celebrate the launch of the fellowship and formally introduce the fellows to their industry mentors, Genesis House hosted an exclusive Film Industry Cocktail Event on July 22, at Genesis House in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. The evening included an exclusive walk-through of "Manifesting Marilyn: The Making of an Icon," a groundbreaking exhibition timed to Marilyn Monroe's centennial. Through the Genesis House lens, Marilyn is reintroduced as an architect of her own legacy, celebrating the courage to imagine beyond circumstances. The experience perfectly complements the fellowship's mission, inviting emerging filmmakers to consider their own creative vision and new beginnings as they continue their filmmaking journey.

Fellowship Benefits: Each of the three selected filmmakers will receive:

$10,000 in finishing funds for their narrative short film

Specialized one-on-one mentorship sessions with industry professionals

Access to exclusive Genesis House programming and events

Special industry screening and panel during Gotham Week (September/October 2026)

Networking opportunities with established filmmakers and industry leaders

Visibility and acknowledgement throughout Gotham Week programming

The official kickoff to the fellowship created networking opportunities designed to strengthen connections between fellows and a curated group of industry professionals during this stage of the program. Through this fellowship, Genesis House and The Gotham empower emerging filmmakers to develop, refine and showcase their storytelling.

For more information about the Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship, visit https://thegotham.org/genesis-house-shorts/.

About Genesis House

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis in the Meatpacking District offering a curated escape into Korean hospitality, innovative design, and progressive experiences. Across three purposeful floors, guests discover a technology hub for creative collaboration, a design-forward vehicle showcase revealing Genesis engineering excellence, and the second-floor Restaurant, the jewel of the experience. Here, distinctly Korean hospitality comes alive through refined modern techniques that honor timeless recipes, each dish crafted with fresh, locally-grown ingredients and served with exemplary Son-Nim, the philosophy of treating every guest as an honored visitor. Together, these spaces create a comprehensive immersion into Genesis brand values. For more information, visit www.genesishouse.com.

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About Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

About The Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, including Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gothams, and Gotham EDU.

SOURCE Genesis Motor America