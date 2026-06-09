GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION PROMOTE STEAM LEARNING IN CHICAGO

Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop with Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago cultivates design thinking skills

Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $25,000 grant to Creative Netwerk in support of dance education

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation strengthened science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education in Chicago by expanding access to creative learning experiences. Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, brought a hands-on STEAM workshop to students at True Value Boys & Girls Club. Genesis Inspiration Foundation also donated $25,000 to Creative Netwerk, a nonprofit committed to promoting unity, empowerment, and healing through the arts.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents a grant to Creative Netwerk at Tuley Park in Chicago on June 3, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"Giving students opportunities to create and explore helps unlock new ways of thinking," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "In Chicago, we're proud to champion the next generation through STEAM learning and dance education as they continue to discover their interests and shape their futures."

At True Value Boys & Girls Club, Genesis hosted a Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop that immersed students in the fundamentals of automotive design and innovation. After learning about product development and getting an interactive look at the all-electric Genesis GV60, students created their own future mobility concepts using upcycled materials.

Creative Netwerk was awarded a $25,000 grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Through high-quality dance programming, Creative Netwerk addresses risk factors for youth and helps increase engagement in school. This grant will support Creative Netwerk's mission to inspire, educate, and build community through dance culture.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America