Genesis Announces March Sales

"We are delighted that both March and Q1 sales performance are consistent with our expectations," said Erwin Raphael, Executive Director and General Manager of Genesis Motor America. "We are also absolutely thrilled with the reception both our all-new 2019 G70 Sport Sedan and our Essentia Concept are receiving at the New York International Auto Show. The G70 solidifies our sedan offerings as an attractive entry level luxury sedan with class leading interiors, safety technology and optimized driving dynamics. The G70 joins her mid-luxury G80 and premium luxury G90 siblings to form a solid foundation of athletically and elegantly designed, very well equipped luxury performance sedans."

Mar-18 Mar-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Genesis 1,386 1,755 4,362 5,155

Vehicle Mar-18 Mar-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G80 1,049 1,347 3,378 3,952 G90 337 408 984 1,203

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models will launch by 2021 and will compete with the world's most renowned luxury car brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. In 2017, Genesis received accolades from leading third-party media and analysts, including ALG, GOOD DESIGN, J.D. Power, and Strategic Vision.

