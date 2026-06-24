GENESIS APPOINTS EDGAR ANTONIO CARRANZA VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. SALES OPERATIONS

Carranza, former CEO of Hyundai Motor México, brings proven leadership driving sales performance and brand momentum

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America has appointed Edgar Antonio Carranza as vice president, sales operations, effective July 20, 2026. In this role, Carranza leads Genesis sales and retail operations in the U.S., including sales strategy, product distribution, incentives, and field operations to support the brand's continued expansion and competitiveness in the U.S. luxury market. Carranza reports directly to Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America.

Edgar Antonio Carranza, vice president, sales operations, Genesis Motor America.

"Edgar is a respected leader with a strong track record of delivering results and strengthening retail performance," said Mengiste. "His experience leading operations in a key North American market, combined with his deep understanding of sales strategy and customer experience, positions him well to help advance Genesis' presence in the U.S. and further elevate our luxury retail experience."

Carranza most recently served as CEO of Hyundai Motor México, a role he has held since 2022, where he led all aspects of the business, including operations, sales, marketing, service, and customer satisfaction. He previously served as chief operating officer, overseeing sales and marketing operations to maximize performance and brand value.

Since joining Hyundai Motor North America, Carranza has played a key role in strengthening the brand's presence in Mexico, driving continued sales and market share growth while enhancing the customer experience in close partnership with the dealer network.

Prior to Hyundai, Carranza held leadership roles at Nissan Motor Company across Mexico, the United States, and Japan, including general manager of global sales, where he was responsible for sales planning and strategy across the Americas region.

Carranza has more than 25 years of automotive industry experience spanning sales, planning, and operations. He holds a degree in industrial engineering from the Instituto Politécnico Nacional and has completed executive education programs at IPADE Business School and Vanderbilt University.

Steven Yandura, former vice president of sales operations for Genesis Motor America, will assume the role of vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America