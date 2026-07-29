GENESIS REVEALS U.S. PRICING FOR GV60 MAGMA, BRAND'S FIRST HIGH-PERFORMANCE MODEL

2027 GV60 Magma has MSRP of $69,950

GV60 Magma features up to 641 horsepower, exclusive driver-focused technologies and track-ready performance enhancements

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced U.S. pricing for the 2027 GV60 Magma, the brand's first high-performance vehicle. With a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP)* of $69,950, GV60 Magma sets a new standard by combining the brand's "Athletic Elegance" design philosophy with exhilarating performance capabilities.

2027 Genesis GV60 Magma

"GV60 Magma marks an exciting new chapter for Genesis as we expand our lineup to meet the evolving needs and passions of our customers," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "As our first high-performance model, GV60 Magma combines exceptional performance, advanced technology and bold design to create a driving experience that is both emotional and engaging. It reflects our commitment to delivering products that inspire and give consumers new ways to experience Genesis."

GV60 Magma adopts a wider, lower stance and incorporates Magma-specific aerodynamic enhancements including canards on the front bumper, garnishes and breathers on the fender and a winglet-style rear spoiler. Exclusive 21-inch forged wheels paired with wider tires contribute to enhanced grip, stability and control. GV60 Magma also features an upgraded dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing more than 600 horsepower, with up to 641 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque available in Boost Mode.

GV60 Magma also features several Magma exclusive technologies that enhance driver engagement. Including:

Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) : Recreates the feeling of shifting gears in a high-performance vehicle, using virtual RPM technology, authentic shift feedback, visual gear indicators and coordinated sound integration.

: Recreates the feeling of shifting gears in a high-performance vehicle, using virtual RPM technology, authentic shift feedback, visual gear indicators and coordinated sound integration. GT Mode : Balances high-speed cruising comfort, power output and efficiency optimization, for a refined high-performance driving experience.

: Balances high-speed cruising comfort, power output and efficiency optimization, for a refined high-performance driving experience. SPRINT Mode : Maximizes handling and power performance, delivering agile and predictable driving characteristics during high-performance driving.

: Maximizes handling and power performance, delivering agile and predictable driving characteristics during high-performance driving. Launch Control : Optimizes pre-torque and slip control to deliver maximum launch performance.

: Optimizes pre-torque and slip control to deliver maximum launch performance. Boost Mode : Temporarily increases maximum torque and power output to maximize acceleration and performance.

: Temporarily increases maximum torque and power output to maximize acceleration and performance. Drift Mode : Delivers a simple and intuitive drifting capability tailored for premium high-performance EVs. Drift Mode also enhances driver immersion through integrated performance features, enabling the simultaneous use of VGS and virtual sound technology for a more engaging drift experience.

: Delivers a simple and intuitive drifting capability tailored for premium high-performance EVs. Drift Mode also enhances driver immersion through integrated performance features, enabling the simultaneous use of VGS and virtual sound technology for a more engaging drift experience. e-Active Sound Design Plus (e-ASD+): An enhanced virtual sound technology which simulates engine sounds through two external speakers at the front and rear of the GV60 Magma. It features exclusive Magma driving sounds inspired by Goodwood Festival audio.

GV60 Magma will be available in four exterior colors: the signature Magma Orange, as well as Uyuni White, Vik Black and Makalu Gray Matte.

Inside, GV60 Magma features Genesis' first performance bucket seat, wrapped in a suede Obsidian Black monotone interior with Magma Orange stitching. The steering wheel includes dedicated Boost and Magma Mode buttons for drive mode selection. Magma-exclusive alloy pedals and gauge cluster with performance-focused infotainment display are standard.

GV60 Magma is expected to arrive at launch at select Genesis retailers in California and New York in the coming weeks. Customers should contact their local Genesis retailer and visit www.genesis.com for additional information.

2027 GV60 Magma Pricing & Packaging Summary

MSRP: $69,950

STANDARD FEATURES:

84 kWh battery size

166 / 282 kW front & rear motors

448 kW / ~600 HP

740 Nm / 546 lb.-ft

~ 68 hours battery system capacity

Electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD)

Virtual Gear Shift (VGS)

Active Sound Design+ (e-ASD+)

SPRINT Mode

GT Mode

Launch Control

Boost Mode

Drift Mode

High-Performance Battery Control (HPBC)

21" Matte-finish forged wheels

Power Driver Bucket Seat

Power Passenger Bucket Seat

Heated Front Seats

Ventilated Front Seats

Connected Cloud Platform – Personalized Cloud Profiles, Real-Time Connected Routing, Natural Dynamic Voice Recognition, Over-the-Air Software Updates

27" integrated OLED infotainment screen

Android Auto™ & Apple CarPlay® (Wireless)

Bang & Olufsen® Sound System

Rearview Camera with Parking Guidelines

Surround View Monitor w/ Blind-Spot View Monitor

Comprehensive suite of available advanced safety features

*MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and destination charges. Destination charges may vary. Retailer sets actual price. Vehicles displayed may contain optional equipment at additional cost.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America