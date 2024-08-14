GENESIS: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, and Craig Mundie

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Little Brown announced GENESIS: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, HOPE, AND THE HUMAN SPIRIT (Little Brown; on sale November 19, 2024), the last book of elder statesman Henry Kissinger, written with technologists Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, and Craig Mundie, former Chief Research and Strategy Officer of Microsoft. GENESIS outlines an inspiring and effective strategy for navigating the age of AI, empowering readers to make smart decisions and seize exciting opportunities in this new era.

The forthcoming book will commemorate the one-year anniversary of Kissinger's death and is the anticipated sequel to his 2021 release of THE AGE OF AI, co-authored by Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocher. In the year before his passing, the legendary diplomat, along with Schmidt and Mundie, continued to grapple with the philosophical and tangible implications of our new reality: one in which we co-evolve with emerging technology, growing as active collaborators.

In GENESIS, the authors chart a course between blind faith and unjustified fear surrounding AI's proliferation, and offer an accessible guide to how AI will shape civilization in the modern era. The book will inspire and empower readers who are wondering what's next? in the AI revolution, and asks the biggest questions of our generation: How will AI alter our perception of reality? How will humanity's role in the discovery of new knowledge evolve in the age of AI? What new forms of control will be required to address AI's autonomous capabilities? Could it spur a new phase in human evolution?

Be among the first to own GENESIS by preordering your copy here .

About the authors:

Henry A. Kissinger was born in Germany in 1923, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and taught history and government for two decades at Harvard University before becoming National Security Advisor and Secretary of State in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. A recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, among other awards, he authored numerous influential works on statesmanship and international relations, most recently Leadership (2022) and with Eric Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocher coauthored The Age of AI (2021). Until his death in November 2023, he remained in ceaseless demand as an adviser to American presidents and many other world leaders and policymakers.

Eric Schmidt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Joining the founders of Google in 2001, he helped grow the company from a Silicon Valley startup to a global leader in technology, first as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and later as Executive Chairman and Technical Advisor. In 2021, he founded the Special Competitive Studies Project, a non-profit initiative to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness in AI and technology. Most recently, he and his wife Wendy co-founded Schmidt Sciences, a nonprofit organization working to advance science and technology that deepens human understanding of the natural world and develops solutions to global issues.

Craig J. Mundie, president of Mundie & Associates, joined Microsoft in 1992 and retired in 2014 as chief research and strategy officer. He advises Microsoft on quantum computing and cybersecurity, is a director of the Institute for Systems Biology, a technology advisor to the Cleveland Clinic, and also an investor/advisor in early-stage companies involved in AI, biotech, fusion energy, and materials science. He served Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Council and Obama's President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Among his honors is a Doctor of Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Praise for Genesis

"A timely exploration of the relationship between artificial intelligence and knowledge, power, and politics." – Bill Gates

"This book was Henry Kissinger's final work. It may well prove his most prophetic and important." – Larry Summers

"The authors of Genesis raise profound questions." – Satya Nadella

"An exploration of how we can protect human dignity and values in an era of autonomous machines." – Walter Isaacson

"You would expect a profound book given the three authors involved — and you will get it." – Fareed Zakaria

Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, and Craig Mundie will be published in hardcover and e-book by Little, Brown & Company on November 19, 2024 (ISBN: 9780316581295; $30.00 / $39.00 CAN. For more information please contact Lauren Roberts at [email protected].

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Little Brown and Company