Genesis Awarded Top Luxury Brand By AutoPacific; G90 Wins AutoPacific VSA For Luxury Car

"Recognition from Genesis owners through third-party industry leader AutoPacific affirms our positive momentum as a luxury brand and our commitment to developing innovative, top quality and highly satisfying automobiles," said Erwin Raphael, Executive Director and General Manager of Genesis Motor America.

The 22nd-annual VSAs identify the most satisfying vehicles on the market and are an industry benchmark measuring how satisfied owners are with their respective new vehicles. It is the first year that both Genesis and the G90 have been recognized simultaneously for excellence. The 2018 VSAs are based on survey responses from over 58,000 owners of new 2017 and 2018 cars and light trucks.

"In just two years, Genesis has reached a level of owner satisfaction unattained by more established luxury brands," said George Peterson, President of AutoPacific.

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models, including the flagship full-size G90 luxury sedan, mid-luxury G80 and G80 Sport sedans and soon-to-arrive G70 entry-luxury sport sedan, will launch by 2021 and compete with the world's most renowned luxury car brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. In 2017, Genesis received accolades from leading third-party media and analysts, including ALG, GOOD DESIGN, J.D. Power, and Strategic Vision.

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with an affiliate office in the Detroit area. Additional information about AutoPacific and the Vehicle Satisfaction Awards can be found on AutoPacific's websites: www.autopacific.com and www.vehiclevoice.com.

