Genesis Axis Acquires Organochem to Grow the Preclinical Chemistry Services Portfolio

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Axis that manages the international Contract Research Organization (CRO) arm of Genesis Drug Discovery and Development™ (GD3), announced today that it has acquired Organochem. Located in Budapest, Hungary, Organochem provides a broad spectrum of smart chemistry products and services to support the design of new drugs and other bioactive products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients worldwide. In the United States, GD3 is managed by Genesis Global Group (GGG).

This portfolio addition will enable the GD3 member companies to expand their full-service drug research and discovery offerings by augmenting their chemistry capabilities and accelerating the screening, selection, and the advancement of their industry partner's drug candidates. Organochem's skilled team of world-class chemists will work synergistically with GD3's existing platform of chemistry services around uHTS, computational chemistry, medicinal chemistry and structural biology.

"Joining the Genesis Axis and GD3 is a great opportunity for Organochem to join forces with a fully integrated CRO. This merger will allow us to provide our unique chemistry services to the drug discovery programs of major pharmaceutical companies in new parts of the world. Thanks to the professional knowledge and commitment of our employees, we expect significant development and growth of our highly specialized business lines as a member of Genesis Axis. This acquisition proves that Genesis Axis recognizes and highly values the results achieved by Organochem," says Zoltán Dalicsek, Ph.D., CEO of Organochem.

"We have an ongoing commitment to evolve our services for the worldwide pharmaceutical and biotechnology communities," says Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of Genesis Axis and GGG. "By adding Organochem's sector expertise and global reach, we continue to differentiate our capabilities and significantly enhance our catalog of chemistry services to better serve our industry partners."

"This newest addition to the GD3 portfolio adds complementary services allowing us to expand into new markets and continue to scale up globally," said Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GGG. "The acquisition of Organochem aligns with GD3's mission for continued expansion into the global market and for creating an even more integrated and powerful global network for our industry partners."

"Organochem's scientists will join forces with our highly skilled synthetic and medicinal chemists in GD3 to advance our partners' programs," says Dr. Joyce Huang, Ph.D., CSO Chemistry of GD3.

Organochem is a supplier of special synthons, building blocks, a fragment-based library, and small, focused libraries to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agrochemical industries. Organochem is committed to providing a broad spectrum of smart chemistry solutions to support the design of new drugs and other bioactive products. Its wide range of cost-effective services defined by profound science and its high-tech production facilities make Organochem a preferred partner in outsourcing discovery and development projects.

Genesis Global Group (GGG) (USA) and Genesis Axis (International) is a privately held collection of vertically integrated domestic and international companies that delivers deep expertise, objective solutions, customized products and unparalleled service spanning the sectors of biotechnology, health care, manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality. The purpose of GGG and Genesis Axis is to build a better and healthier world for people everywhere by pushing boundaries across multiple industries to provide businesses and individuals with insights and services rooted in innovation and uncompromising quality.

Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3) is a fully integrated CRO providing services to support drug discovery programs of our clients from target discovery through IND filing and managing Phase I-IIII clinical trials. GD3 portfolio includes services for HTS and assay development, synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and safety pharmacology, toxicology, and clinical trial services for the regulatory approval of novel drug medical device products.

