Genesis Biotechnology Group Acquires BioBlocks to Grow the Preclinical Chemistry Services Portfolio of Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3)

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) arm Genesis Drug Discovery & Development™ (GD3) announced today that it has acquired BioBlocks. Founded in San Diego in 2002, BioBlocks provides medicinal chemistry drug discovery services and products to clients worldwide from initial lead discovery through the identification of development candidates.

This chemistry service portfolio addition will enable the GD3 member companies to expand their full-service drug research and discovery services to augment medicinal chemistry capabilities and accelerate screening, selection, and the advancement of industry partner's drug candidates. With offices and laboratories in San Diego, California, and Budapest, Hungary, BioBlock's skilled team of world-class chemists, with over 100 years of combined pharma and CRO experience, will work synergistically with GD3's existing platform of chemistry services around uHTS, computational chemistry, and structural biology.

"We welcome the opportunity to become a member of the Genesis family of companies after 20 years of building an organization with strengths in medicinal chemistry expertise and collaborative drug discovery," says Dr. Peter Pallai, CEO of BioBlocks. "By combining the complementary CRO capabilities of GD3 members and BioBlocks, we are creating a most comprehensive coverage of the drug discovery spectrum that will provide exceptional services to our pharma/biotech partners."

"We constantly adapt our services to meet the needs of our industry partners," says Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of GBG. "I believe that adding BioBlocks' sector expertise and global reach is another way to differentiate our capabilities and significantly enhance our portfolio around medical chemistry to better serve our industry partners."

"While we continue to add complementary services to expand into new markets, we are also adding scale to increase market share with our existing services," said Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GBG. "The acquisition of BioBlocks is our first foray into establishing a base in the epicenter of European Biotech and Pharma, which seemed like our logical next step."

About BioBlocks

BioBlocks is a collaborative medicinal chemistry research organization that focuses on drug discovery from initial hit through identification of development candidates. We provide expertise and join forces with our clients to discover compounds qualified for advancement to phase two clinical trials. Aided by a results-based lead optimization model, BioBlocks scientists have developed multiple preclinical candidates for its partners. The Company's Leap-to-Lead™ platform provides an alternative source for high-quality tractable leads with multiple possible optimization pathways.

About GBG

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care by cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, integrated state of the art, women's health care services, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3) is a fully integrated CRO providing services to support drug discovery programs of our clients from target discovery through IND filing and managing Phase I-IIII clinical trials. GD3 portfolio includes services for HTS and assay development, synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and safety pharmacology, toxicology, and clinical trial services for the regulatory approval of novel drug medical device products.

