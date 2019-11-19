Genesis Biotechnology Group Acquires NEDP to Grow the Preclinical Chemistry Services Portfolio of Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3)

HAMILTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3), a member of Genesis Biotechnology Group, has acquired New England Discovery Partners (NEDP), a Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in synthetic and medicinal chemistry. This chemistry service portfolio addition will enable the GD3 family of companies to expand its pre-clinical drug research and discovery services to partners in pharma and academia by (1) offering integrated, single point-of-contact services throughout the project lifetime, (2) streamlining all phases of the discovery cycle and (3) enabling new discoveries to move rapidly from project inception through preclinical development. NEDP's skilled team of chemists, with almost 250 years of combined pharma and CRO experience, will work synergistically with GD3's existing services around uHTS, computational chemistry, and structural biology.

New England Discovery Partners

"We're committed to building an industry-leading, fully integrated drug discovery CRO," says Dr. Eli Mordechai, CEO of GBG. "Adding NEDP is another way to differentiate our capabilities in the early drug discovery space. We're significantly enhancing our portfolio around organic and medical chemistry to better serve our industry partners."

About New England Discovery Partners

New England Discovery Partners (NEDP) is a Connecticut-based chemistry CRO specializing in synthetic organic, and medicinal chemistry. Staffed with innovative pharmaceutical scientists who have successfully managed and executed drug discovery programs from early lead identification to clinical development, NEDP provides drug discovery services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer products companies, as well as academic, government, and non-profit institutions. NEDP scientists are recognized for their innovative and creative achievements and since inception, NEDP has collaborated on cutting-edge research projects which include the development of novel small molecular drugs, the securing of patent protection for their work from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), and the successful completion of multiple STTR grants from the National Institutes of Health.

About Genesis Biotechnology Group®

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically-integrated companies, with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

Genesis Drug Discovery and Development (GD3), a member of the Genesis Biotechnology Group, is a preclinical CRO offering a comprehensive portfolio of services for drug discovery and development. GD3 ensures the efficient development and coordination of unique preclinical programs, from discovery through candidate selection. GD3 covers a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas including oncology, ophthalmology, inflammation, metabolic diseases, and microbiome. Companies within GD3 include Invivotek and Pharmoptima (advanced in vivo testing capabilities in biochemical and molecular biology), Nexus Pharma (dedicated to the discovery of novel therapeutics by creating and testing patient-derived cancer xenograft models), and Venenum Biodesign (expertise in identifying validated small molecule drug targets across a range of therapeutic areas).

To find out more, please visit http://gd3services.com/

Contact: Prabal Banerjee, Ph.D., Business Development Executive

229312@email4pr.com

844-272-8234

SOURCE Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

Related Links

http://gd3services.com

