Genesis Biotechnology Group Appoints Erich E. Dagnal as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions

HAMILTON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) announced that Erich E. Dagnal has joined the Corporate Development Team as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions. In this capacity, he will drive all acquisition growth initiatives for GBG and member companies from initiating to closing and onboarding the transaction. He will negotiate and execute domestic and international agreements, intellectual property out-licensing, and joint venture projects to originate new businesses and grow existing relationships and partnerships, focusing on business and geographic expansion to advance GBG's strategic priorities.

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG)

"I am excited to be part of the GBG team and continue its business expansion and growth initiatives," said Erich Dagnal. "The opportunity to play an important role in maintaining the level of excellence and collaboration offered to GBG clients through acquisitions, partnerships, and the pursuit of therapeutics that will change the future of human health offers unique and important challenges that are a privilege to undertake."

Erich brings more than 20 years of experience in business and corporate development to the GBG team. He previously held key positions at The Jackson Laboratory, Management Science Associates, Inc., and Crown Biosciences. He received his BS in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and his MBA from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, PA.

"I am delighted to welcome Erich to the GBG team. I look forward to drawing from his deep international business and corporate development experience as we continue to augment our organic growth and core capabilities through the expansion of strategic acquisitions," said Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GBG.

About GBG

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care by cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, integrated state of the art, women's health care services, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

To find out more, please visit www.genesisbiotechgroup.com.

Contact:

Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GBG

[email protected]

Direct 609.245.7507

SOURCE Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG)

Related Links

http://www.genesisbiotechgroup.com

