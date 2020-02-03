Genesis Biotechnology Group Statement on Malware Attack

HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group ("GBG") was subject to a recent malware attack. The attack was limited to the internal research work of a GBG member company engaged in contract research using non-human models to support drug discovery. To carry out its research, this organization does not require, obtain or maintain any personal or health information. The Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, L.L.C. ("MDL") network, including servers and endpoints, was not compromised. Protected Health Information ("PHI") and Personally Identifiable Information ("PII") remained secure.

What Happened? On December 2, 2019, at approximately 5:30 a.m., GBG learned of a malware attack. Immediate protective measures were taken, including shutting down the GBG network. Law enforcement was contacted and dispatched. GBG worked with data security experts to confirm the full nature and scope of this incident.

What Information Was Involved? The information that was the subject of the malware attack was GBG internal work such as rodent diagrams, charts, graphs and other internal data with no identifiers to any particular client research study.

What is GBG Doing? GBG employs a variety of protective measures to secure data, including 24/7 x 365 robust threat monitoring. For GBG, the confidentiality, privacy, and security of our data is among our highest priorities. Diagnostic and contract research operations are normalized, and have been since December 2019.

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically-integrated companies with expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, development, manufacturing and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

